Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption

Christian Bale has said he doesn’t "know anything" about Luca Guadagnino’s much-anticipated American Psycho remake — but he’s applauding anyone involved.
"Whoever wants to give it a shot, give it a pop!" he told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the New York premiere of his new film, The Bride, on Tuesday (March 3). "I loved making it with [director] Mary Harron so many years back, fantastic memories of it all."
He continued: "Bold choice of anyone to try to do a, uh…. I don’t know if they’re trying to do a remake or what. I don’t know anything else about it, but all the best to them. I like brave people."
Bale’s first big leading role was in Mary Harron’s 2000 adaptation of American Psycho. Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 horror novel, the film explored consumerism, conformity, and narcissism through the enigmatic protagonist, Patrick Bateman (Bale).
Although the film initially received mixed reviews, it has since become a cult classic that was followed by a Mila Kunis-starring sequel.
In 2024, when it was reported that Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name) was in talks to direct a new American Psycho for Lionsgate, Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion) was reportedly tapped to write the screenplay, which promises a fresh take on the investment banker/serial killer Bateman.
Guadagnino and the studio have yet to announce any casting decisions, but Ellis recently revealed numerous "high-profile" actors turned down the titular role.
"I think maybe because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale," the author said on his podcast. "From what I’m told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron’s 2000 movie. It’s a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie."
Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi were among those reportedly in consideration for the new Bateman; however, there have been no updates about their rumored involvement.