Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption

Christian Bale has said he doesn’t "know anything" about Luca Guadagnino’s much-anticipated American Psycho remake — but he’s applauding anyone involved.

"Whoever wants to give it a shot, give it a pop!" he told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the New York premiere of his new film, The Bride, on Tuesday (March 3). "I loved making it with [director] Mary Harron so many years back, fantastic memories of it all."

He continued: "Bold choice of anyone to try to do a, uh…. I don’t know if they’re trying to do a remake or what. I don’t know anything else about it, but all the best to them. I like brave people."