Theo Von Shocked by Chris Hemsworth’s Looks: ‘You’re Freaking Looksmaxxing, Dude’

Theo Von is going viral for his hilarious podcast interaction with actor Chris Hemsworth for his comments about the latter’s attractiveness. Hemsworth appeared on the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast with Von when the hilarious interaction happened. While trying to fix a microphone so that viewers could see Hemsworth’s face, Von decided to let him know how attractive he is. “We want to see your face dude, because that’s what the people want to see,” he joked around the 13-minute mark. “You’re freaking looksmaxxing dude. It’s gotta be crazy being so handsome sometimes. I bet your mirror makes a positive sound.”

Hemsworth’s awkward laugh and response made Von wonder out loud, “Does this seem gay at all?” Von continued on, getting into a conversation about his own attractiveness. “I’m side of the road handsome,” he explained. “If people are going by at like 50 miles per hour, they’re like, ‘I think this guy was OK looking.’” In other Theo Von news, the podcast host had Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admit to him that he used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. In an episode of This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, RFK Jr. was very candid about his past with addiction and overcoming it. “I mean for me, I said this when I came in, ‘I don’t care what happens, I’m going to a meeting every day,’” Kennedy said. “I’m not scared of a germ, you know. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.

“I know this disease will kill me if I don’t treat it, which means going to meetings every day,” he continued. “It’s just bad for my life so for me, it was survival."

