Skai Jackson Says Her Baby Eats Like Erling Haaland — Down to the Raw Milk

Key Takeaways
- Skai Jackson says she feeds her 1-year-old son Kasai a Haaland-inspired “ancestral” diet of liver, steak, raw milk, and raw honey so he can grow up “big and strong” like the 6’4" soccer star.
- Experts note that while steak and small amounts of liver can offer key nutrients, excessive liver risks vitamin A toxicity in toddlers, and raw milk can carry dangerous bacteria like E. coli and Listeria, especially for kids under 5.
- Health agencies also warn that honey is unsafe for babies under 12 months due to the risk of infant botulism, underscoring broader pediatric concerns about Jackson’s unconventional feeding choices.
Skai Jackson isn’t serving her 1-year-old a typical toddler menu. During a recent livestream, the former Disney Channel star revealed that her son, Kasai, eats liver, steak, raw milk, and raw honey—a protein-packed diet she compared to the eating habits of soccer superstar Erling Haaland.
Her goal: helping Kasai grow up big and strong like the 6-foot-5 striker.
“Everyone always makes fun of how I feed my son, because I feed him very healthy,” Jackson said. “[Erling Haaland] eats the same way as Kasai. He eats liver, I think. Steak, raw milk, and honey. That’s exactly how Kasai eats.”
Jackson then made the connection even clearer: “Haaland is 6’4” or 6’5”, and he’s very strong. And hopefully, Kasai is like that. Because they literally have the same diet.”
Haaland is famous for pairing his massive frame with elite speed and strength, making him one of the most physically imposing players in soccer. His approach to food has also helped fuel the growing fascination with meat-heavy “ancestral” diets built around protein, organ meats, dairy, and other minimally processed foods.
Not everything on Kasai’s plate is automatically cause for concern. Steak supplies protein, iron, and zinc, while liver contains iron, vitamin B12, choline, and vitamin A.
But liver is powerful stuff—especially for a toddler. The National Institutes of Health warns that too much preformed vitamin A can accumulate in the body and become toxic. The daily upper limit for children ages 1 to 3 is 600 micrograms from food and supplements combined. Jackson did not say how much liver Kasai eats or how often it appears on his plate.
Raw milk is where the health warnings get much louder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unpasteurized milk can contain E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, and other harmful germs. Children under 5 are particularly vulnerable to severe complications, including kidney failure. The agency also stresses that pasteurized milk provides the same nutritional benefits without the added exposure to dangerous pathogens.
The FDA has further highlighted pasteurization’s ability to inactivate H5N1 amid outbreaks involving dairy cattle.
The honey question is more complicated—but the age line is firm. Health officials warn against giving honey to babies under 12 months because it can cause infant botulism. Kasai turned 1 in January, so that particular warning no longer applies to him; the American Academy of Pediatrics says honey is safe for children ages 1 and older.