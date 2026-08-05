Skai Jackson Says Her Baby Eats Like Erling Haaland — Down to the Raw Milk

“Everyone always makes fun of how I feed my son, because I feed him very healthy,” Jackson said. “[Erling Haaland] eats the same way as Kasai. He eats liver, I think. Steak, raw milk, and honey. That’s exactly how Kasai eats.”

Skai Jackson isn’t serving her 1-year-old a typical toddler menu. During a recent livestream, the former Disney Channel star revealed that her son, Kasai, eats liver, steak, raw milk, and raw honey—a protein-packed diet she compared to the eating habits of soccer superstar Erling Haaland .

Jackson then made the connection even clearer: “Haaland is 6’4” or 6’5”, and he’s very strong. And hopefully, Kasai is like that. Because they literally have the same diet.”

Haaland is famous for pairing his massive frame with elite speed and strength, making him one of the most physically imposing players in soccer. His approach to food has also helped fuel the growing fascination with meat-heavy “ancestral” diets built around protein, organ meats, dairy, and other minimally processed foods.

Not everything on Kasai’s plate is automatically cause for concern. Steak supplies protein, iron, and zinc, while liver contains iron, vitamin B12, choline, and vitamin A.

But liver is powerful stuff—especially for a toddler. The National Institutes of Health warns that too much preformed vitamin A can accumulate in the body and become toxic. The daily upper limit for children ages 1 to 3 is 600 micrograms from food and supplements combined. Jackson did not say how much liver Kasai eats or how often it appears on his plate.

Raw milk is where the health warnings get much louder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unpasteurized milk can contain E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, and other harmful germs. Children under 5 are particularly vulnerable to severe complications, including kidney failure. The agency also stresses that pasteurized milk provides the same nutritional benefits without the added exposure to dangerous pathogens.