Raven-Symoné Says Breast Reductions Before 18 Weren’t Her Choice: 'There Was Manipulation'

Raven-Symoné is opening up about cosmetic procedures she underwent as a teenager, revealing that two breast reductions performed before she turned 18 were not decisions she made on her own.

During a recent conversation with The Shade Room, the former Disney Channel star spoke candidly about growing up in Hollywood and the pressures she faced while working in the industry at a young age.

Raven-Symoné explained that while she did choose one procedure herself, the earlier surgeries happened under circumstances she now views differently.

"I didn't ask for the first one, okay, and I didn't ask for the second one," she said, referring to two breast reduction surgeries she had as a minor.

"It wasn't forced,” she clarified, “but there was manipulation at hand."