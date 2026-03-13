Raven-Symoné Says Breast Reductions Before 18 Weren’t Her Choice: 'There Was Manipulation'

Raven-Symoné is opening up about cosmetic procedures she underwent as a teenager, revealing that two breast reductions performed before she turned 18 were not decisions she made on her own.
During a recent conversation with The Shade Room, the former Disney Channel star spoke candidly about growing up in Hollywood and the pressures she faced while working in the industry at a young age.
Raven-Symoné explained that while she did choose one procedure herself, the earlier surgeries happened under circumstances she now views differently.
"I didn't ask for the first one, okay, and I didn't ask for the second one," she said, referring to two breast reduction surgeries she had as a minor.
"It wasn't forced,” she clarified, “but there was manipulation at hand."
The actress said that she did request liposuction at around the same time.
Raven-Symoné suggested the decisions were tied to the environment she was navigating as a young performer in the entertainment industry, where adults controlled many aspects of her career.
The That's So Raven star said she plans to explore those experiences in greater detail in an upcoming memoir that reflects on her childhood and early career in Hollywood.
"I'm writing my memoir and I really go into depth of the journey that I've taken in the Hollywood scene," she said.
According to Raven-Symoné, the book will address the dynamic between young performers and the people responsible for managing their careers, as well as the challenges that come with growing up in the public eye.
"I talk about the people in charge of my career at the time and what it was like to be a kid," she added. "Period."
Raven-Symoné began her career as a child star, first gaining recognition on The Cosby Show before becoming a household name through her starring role on That's So Raven.