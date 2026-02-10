Former Child Star Blake Garrett Dies at 33

Blake Garrett, the former child actor best known for his role in the 2006 family comedy How to Eat Fried Worms, has died at the age of 33. Garrett passed away on Sunday, February 8, in Oklahoma, according to his mother, Carol Garrett, who confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ. An official cause of death has not yet been determined, and the family is still awaiting results from the medical examiner.

In the week leading up to his death, Garrett had reportedly been hospitalized after experiencing severe pain and was diagnosed with shingles, a viral infection that can cause intense nerve pain.

His mother said she fears his death may have been accidental and believes he may have been self-medicating to manage the discomfort. Garrett had been living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in recent years and, according to his family, was in a positive place in his life. Carol Garrett said her son had been sober for the past three years and had “truly turned things around,” adding that he had been doing well personally and emotionally before his sudden passing. Born in Austin, Texas, Garrett began performing at a young age, first finding his footing on stage. His early credits included local theater productions such as Aladdin and His Magical Lamp, The Wizard of Oz, Annie, and Grease. He also appeared in arena shows as part of Barney’s Colorful World International Tour between 2003 and 2004, taking his performances on the road while still a child. His most widely recognized role came in 2006, when he portrayed Plug, the bully’s sidekick, in How to Eat Fried Worms. The film starred Luke Benward as a boy who accepts a dare to eat worms for 15 days, and it became a staple for many young audiences of the era. The cast later received the Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film.

Reflecting on his time as a child actor, Garrett once said he stood out on set, recalling that other kids were fascinated by his appearance. “Some of them had never seen my hair color,” he said in an interview.