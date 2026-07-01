Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

Spencer Pratt is blaming those around Daveigh Chase for failing to intervene before her death.

On Tuesday (June 30), the former L.A. mayoral candidate shared his thoughts just one day after it was revealed that the Lilo & Stitch star died of AIDS and from chronic polysubstance use.

“Addicts always choose drugs over rehab. The only compassionate thing to do is to confront their addiction and force them to get clean,” he wrote on his X account. “It is pure evil to allow these poor souls to self-destruct under their addiction. This same sad movie plays 6x a day in LA. Nobody cares.”

In a separate post, he added, “This poor beautiful girl is dead because nobody was willing to drag her to rehab against her will.”

The 35-year-old’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by her father, John David Schwallier. He told the newspaper that the actress had been struggling with drug addiction since she was 13 years old and had been living on the streets of Los Angeles at the time of her June 16 passing.