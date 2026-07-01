Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

Spencer Pratt is blaming those around Daveigh Chase for failing to intervene before her death.
On Tuesday (June 30), the former L.A. mayoral candidate shared his thoughts just one day after it was revealed that the Lilo & Stitch star died of AIDS and from chronic polysubstance use.
“Addicts always choose drugs over rehab. The only compassionate thing to do is to confront their addiction and force them to get clean,” he wrote on his X account. “It is pure evil to allow these poor souls to self-destruct under their addiction. This same sad movie plays 6x a day in LA. Nobody cares.”
In a separate post, he added, “This poor beautiful girl is dead because nobody was willing to drag her to rehab against her will.”
The 35-year-old’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by her father, John David Schwallier. He told the newspaper that the actress had been struggling with drug addiction since she was 13 years old and had been living on the streets of Los Angeles at the time of her June 16 passing.
John David also said he became estranged from his daughter when she turned 19 before becoming distanced from her mother, Cathy, around the same time.
Per TMZ, Chase was hospitalized in early June for malnutrition. A man identifying himself as her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, said she was diagnosed with multiple serious blood infections that led to sepsis and meningitis.
Chase’s former manager, John Ryan, told Page Six that he, the actress’ friends, and family had never heard of Hernandez.
TMZ also reported that Chase’s friends had spent years searching for her after receiving tips she may have been living in Skid Row. The outlet previously reported she was staying in an RV before her hospitalization.
Pratt, who previously ran for Los Angeles mayor on a platform focused heavily on homelessness told CNN last month, “You don't get off these drugs with beds. You need support. You need a real solution... This is not Spencer saying this. This is every single person with eyeballs driving around LA."
Chase was known for voicing Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch, providing the English-language voice of Chihiro in Spirited Away, and playing Samara Morgan in The Ring.