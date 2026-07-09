Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Old Films Called Out for Racist Scenes

The Olsen twins' movie catalog is having a reckoning on social media as users point out overtly racist scenes from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's past films. A post from the Thanks, I’ll Take It From Here podcast on Threads pointed out a scene from the Olsen twins’ 2004 film, New York Minute, where the sisters visit a Black hair salon for a makeover. “Anyone remember when the Olsen twins went to a black hair salon and got a makeover… [crying emojis],” wrote the podcaster before later adding, “everything hits different with an adult brain.”

The conversation then spilled over to X where another user pointed out a scene from 1992’s To Grandmother's House We Go, where the twins stop to listen to a Black street performer before tipping him with chicken drumsticks.