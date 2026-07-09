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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Old Films Called Out for Racist Scenes

Clips from the Olsen Twins' films 'New York Minute' and 'To Grandmother's House We Go' are under scrutiny.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen with long hair posing together at an event, wearing stylish dresses.
Image via Jim Spellman/WireImage

The Olsen twins' movie catalog is having a reckoning on social media as users point out overtly racist scenes from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's past films.

A post from the Thanks, I’ll Take It From Here podcast on Threads pointed out a scene from the Olsen twins’ 2004 film, New York Minute, where the sisters visit a Black hair salon for a makeover.

“Anyone remember when the Olsen twins went to a black hair salon and got a makeover… [crying emojis],” wrote the podcaster before later adding, “everything hits different with an adult brain.”

The conversation then spilled over to X where another user pointed out a scene from 1992’s To Grandmother's House We Go, where the twins stop to listen to a Black street performer before tipping him with chicken drumsticks.

This isn’t the first time these moments have been rediscovered and discussed, as seen in past Reddit threads.

According to a 2021 breakdown from YouTuber Nick DiRamio, New York Minute also relies on a series of harmful racial stereotypes that affect how multiple communities are portrayed.

DiRamio points to scenes where a white actor uses a fake Asian accent while saying "No. 1 adopted son" and "Ancient Chinese proverb," accompanied by an offensive "Oriental riff.” He argues that the film reinforces xenophobic ideas by presenting Asian nail technicians as the cover for a criminal operation.

He also criticizes the depiction of the Black hair salon House of Bling, saying it’s treated like an "alien planet" and that the stylists exist only to help the white leads, reflecting the racist "mammy" stereotype by acting "sassy" and offering guidance without personal agency.

The Olsen twins, who made their acting debut with Full House in 1987 at nine months old, retired from acting following New York Minute. The twins, now 40, founded the luxury brand The Row in 2005, which was valued at $1 billion in 2024, per Bloomberg.

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