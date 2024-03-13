Joel McHale Retells Tale of Dislocating Chevy Chase’s Shoulder During Fight on ‘Community’ Set

One of TV’s beloved sitcoms apparently dealt with as much drama off screen as on.

On a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Community star Joel McHale, 52, recalled getting into multiple physical altercations with his co-star Chevy Chase, 80.

The series ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014. Chase starred as Pierce Hawthorne throughout the show’s run, but did not return for the final season, according to Variety.

“It was an advanced horseplay,” joked McHale at the 53:54 mark, per Variety. “You know, horseplay, and then it always turned into sex.”