Chevy Chase on ‘Community’ Exit: ‘I Didn’t Wanna Be Surrounded by That Table, Every Day, With Those People’

"Oh, I kinda forget about that," Chase said around an hour and six minutes into Episode 1473 of the WTF podcast when asked about originally joining the show, which debuted on NBC in 2009. "They wanted me so I said okay."

Maron then pointed out that the series saw him working with “a talented bunch of people.” Chase, however, said he “honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough” for him.

“Well, I felt a little bit constrained a bit,” he said. “Everybody had their bits and stuff and I thought they were all good. But it just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

Asked to clarify whether he was a fan of his character, Chase said he “didn’t mind” Hawthorne but was ultimately not thrilled by the ensemble experience.