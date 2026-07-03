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Soulja Boy took to Instagram on Tuesday night, where he announced that he signed Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, to his music label SODMG Records.Brad Callas
Pop Culture
Chet Hanks Slammed for Making Anti-Vaxxer Comments Despite Parents Famously Getting COVID-19
Is this where "White Boy Summer" was headed all along? Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has seemingly gone full anti-vaxxer.Trace William Cowen
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
There are the best teenage rappers of 2025, featuring figures like che, STAR BANDZ, UntilJapan, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo