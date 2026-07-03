Chet Haze

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Tom Hanks appears in the music video for Something Out West's "You Better Run" alongside his son Chet Hanks.
Music

Chet Hanks Portrays Forrest Gump in Tom Hanks-Featuring Video for His New Country Track

Chet secured a cameo from his father for the latest music video from his country band Something Out West.

Joe Price477 days ago
Man in a green velvet suit and black shirt stands on a red carpet at an event, posing for photos
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks 'Condemns' Negative Interpretations of 'White Boy Summer'

He clarified that the idea behind 'White Boy Summer' was to celebrate "fly white boys who love beautiful queens of every race."

Joe Price745 days ago
A bald man with tattoos, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, speaks into a microphone while seated on a black couch, on a podcast set with vibrant wall art
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Looks Back on Being a 'Cokehead' and Feeling Himself 'Wither Away'

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson spoke about his raging drug binges on Bradley Martyn's 'Raw Talk.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams746 days ago
Chet Hanks in a close-up shot, wearing a dark suit at a public event, sporting a shaved head and a neck tattoo
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Reportedly Pulled Over Driving Without License Plates After Declaring Return of 'White Boy Summer'

It's been three years since the son of Tom Hanks first proclaimed it was about to be a "White Boy Summer."

Brad Callas787 days ago
Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks wearing casual jackets and hats, posing together indoors with a rustic, wood-paneled background
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Responds ‘Holy Cow!’ After His Son Chet Explained Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef to Him

The 67-year-old hit up his 33-year-old son for a play-by-play of what went down between Kendrick and Drake.

Joe Price789 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Prevents Home Invasion by Punching Burglar

The 33-year-old son of Tom Hanks hit the intruder before police made an arrest.

Brad Callas981 days ago
Eric Andre of the The Eric Andre Show and Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks in a splice image
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Slams Eric André for Calling Him ‘Emotionally Disturbed’ Over On Set Behavior

Ahead of the arrival of 'The Eric Andre Show' Season 6, the comedian has found himself in a back-and-forth with Chet Hanks over his behavior on the show’s set.

Joe Price1220 days ago
Chet Hanks appears on Showtime's 'Ziwe'
Pop Culture

Here’s Chet Hanks' Response to Ziwe Asking If He Wants to ‘Apologize to Any Marginalized Communities’

Chet Hanks, the actor and son of Tom Hanks, was asked about his questionable past during an upcoming episode of the popular Showtime series 'Ziwe.'

Brenton Blanchet1531 days ago
Chet Hanks Golden Globes
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance in New Video

Just a day after he was slammed for making anti-vaxxer comments, Chet Hanks took to Instagram Wednesday to double down on his vaccine stance.

Brad Callas1802 days ago
Chet Hanks
Pop Culture

Ex-Girlfriend of Chet Hanks Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Him for Alleged Abuse

Kiana Parker, the ex-girlfriend of Chet Hanks, has filed a civil lawsuit against Hanks in which she accuses him of assault, battery, and emotional distress.

Gavin Evans1922 days ago
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hazin
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks on Cultural Appropriation: 'Why Are We So Caught Up on This Idea of Theft and Stealing?'

Chet Hanks, a.k.a. Chet Haze, is back again with another patois clip and an explainer breaking down his stance on cultural appropriation.

Trace William Cowen2355 days ago
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Pop Culture

Listen to Episode 8 of 'Watch Less': Star Wars: The Rise of Chet Haze

On this week's episode, Khal & Frazier discuss if you should go see 1917, conspiracies about Star Wars, and Apple TV+'s new move in the Streaming Wars.

Complex2383 days ago
chet
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Haze Clowned for Baffling Patois Use on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Somehow Chet Hanks' rapping alter ego has been a thing for almost a decade.

Trace William Cowen2385 days ago
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Music

Machine Gun Kelly Had a Pretty Crazy Encounter With Chet Haze Recently

MGK also talks about Riley Curry and other timely news.

Zach Frydenlund4056 days ago
Pop Culture

Well Rounded: Complex News + Machine Gun Kelly on Chet Haze, Riley Curry, and Caitlyn Jenner

MGK sits down with Complex News to debate the biggest stories of the week.

Complex4058 days ago
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