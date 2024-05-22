Chet Hanks Reportedly Pulled Over Driving Without License Plates After Declaring Return of 'White Boy Summer'

The return of "White Boy Summer" is off to a rough start.
Back in 2021, Chet Hanks took to social media to declare his alternative programming to Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer.
“I just got this feeling man, that this summer is...it’s about to be a white boy summer,” Hanks told his followers in an Instagram video at the time. “Take it how you want.
He added, "I’m not talking about Trump, NASCAR-type white. I’m talking about, you know, me, Jon B., Jack Harlow-type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, 'cause I am.”
This week, Chester hopped on Instagram to announce the return of white boy summer.
"I have consulted with the heavens, felt a westward breeze, and walked outside of a strip club and saw my shadow…this will be a #WBS," the 33-year-old wrote in a caption.
The day after posting about the comeback of white boy summer, Hanks was reportedly pulled over while driving his Lamborghini Urus without license plates, per the Daily Mail tabloid.
Chet was photographed smiling inside his luxury whip as cops approached the vehicle in Venice Beach.
Hanks, f.k.a. Chet Haze, just went viral this week for revealing that his father asked him if he could break down the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
"Holy cow! These are fighting words," the two-time Oscar-winner replied.
Around the time of his original white boy summer proclamation, Hanks was facing a civil lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker for alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
One of Parker's lawyers, D'Angelo Lowe, said in a statement, "If this were a Black man that committed these same violent acts towards a white woman or a Black woman, for that matter, Chet Hanks would've been charged right now. Instead he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system by proclaiming that it's going to be a 'white boy summer' and a 'Black queen summer' while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen. We want justice for Kianna Parker."
Hanks countersued, and they reportedly both dropped their suits in August 2023.