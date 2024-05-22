Chet Hanks Reportedly Pulled Over Driving Without License Plates After Declaring Return of 'White Boy Summer'

The return of "White Boy Summer" is off to a rough start.

Back in 2021, Chet Hanks took to social media to declare his alternative programming to Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer.

“I just got this feeling man, that this summer is...it’s about to be a white boy summer,” Hanks told his followers in an Instagram video at the time. “Take it how you want.

He added, "I’m not talking about Trump, NASCAR-type white. I’m talking about, you know, me, Jon B., Jack Harlow-type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, 'cause I am.”