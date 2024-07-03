Chet Hanks 'Condemns' Negative Interpretations of 'White Boy Summer'

Chet Hanks wants to set the record straight on "White Boy Summer."

The 33-year-old actor and musician, who recently explained the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to his dad Tom Hanks, declared that 2024 would be the return of White Boy Summer earlier this year. He first coined the phrase in 2021, playing off Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer," but now he's fighting back against what he sees as negative and hurtful takes on White Boy Summer.

"White boy summer was created to be fun, playful, and a celebration of fly white boys who love beautiful queens of every race," he wrote on Instagram. "Anything else that it has been twisted into to support any kind of hate or bigotry against any group of people is deplorable and I condemn it."



Hanks, who stressed that he wasn't talking about "Trump, NASCAR type white" when he first used the phrase three years ago, wrote that he wants to the phrase associated with love, not hate.

"I hope that we all can spread love to each other and treat each other with kindness and dignity," he concluded. "Love, Chet Hanks."