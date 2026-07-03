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Chet Hanks Talks Iboga Experience, Discovering 'Your Purpose Is to Be Kind'
The actor said the powerful psychoactive medicine, which he tried in Spain, "changed" him.
Chet Hanks Gets Candid About Growing Up With Famous Parents, Says He Felt 'F*cking Worthless'
"Who I am is not even a thought in everybody's mind," the 'Running Point' actor told Good Charlotte's Joel Madden in a new interview.
Yes, Chet Hanks Really Is the Star of a New Morning-After Pill Campaign: What to Know
Chet Hanks raps, hits the gym, and inundates Hallie Batchelder with fit checks in a new campaign for Julie.
Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There
Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.
Tom Hanks Joins Crowd to Watch Son Chet Hanks Perform at Stagecoach Festival
Chet was performing at Stagecoach Festival as part of his country-inspired act, Something Out West.
Chet Hanks Sneaks in Jack Harlow Photo When Asked What He Looked Like in the 2000s
The 35-year-old son of Tom Hanks is jumping in on the trend featuring "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, but not without some trolling.
Chet Hanks Wonders If 'Parents Are Proud' of Him for New Song About Cocaine and Strippers
The 'Running Point' actor is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
Chet Hanks Returns to U.S. After Being 'Literally Stuck' in Colombia for Days: What Happened?
Now we need a movie about this starring Chet Hanks as Chet Hanks.
Chet Hanks Details His Journey With Sobriety, Shows Love to Shia LaBeouf: 'I F*cking Get It'
Chet Hanks has shared a video detailing his journey with sobriety amid Shia LaBeouf’s apparent alcoholism relapse in New Orleans.
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Says He’s Stuck in Colombia Without U.S. Passport
The actor and musician said he can’t fly back to the United States without resolving passport issues, and is seeking help.
Chet Hanks Portrays Forrest Gump in Tom Hanks-Featuring Video for His New Country Track
Chet secured a cameo from his father for the latest music video from his country band Something Out West.
Chet Hanks Says He's 'Awful' at Basketball Despite 'Running Point' Role: 'It's Really Sad'
On the Lakers-inspired Netflix hit, Hanks plays point guard and rapper Travis Bugg.
Chet Hanks Says Dad Tom Hanks Gave Him Tips for Hollywood Success
Chet appears in a new Netflix comedy, 'Running Point.'
Tom Hanks Responds ‘Holy Cow!’ After His Son Chet Explained Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef to Him
The 67-year-old hit up his 33-year-old son for a play-by-play of what went down between Kendrick and Drake.