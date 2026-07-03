Chet Hanks

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The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Talks Iboga Experience, Discovering 'Your Purpose Is to Be Kind'

The actor said the powerful psychoactive medicine, which he tried in Spain, "changed" him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Chet Hanks with a beard and sunglasses, wearing a black jacket and chain necklace, smiles against a textured background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Gets Candid About Growing Up With Famous Parents, Says He Felt 'F*cking Worthless'

"Who I am is not even a thought in everybody's mind," the 'Running Point' actor told Good Charlotte's Joel Madden in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen9 days ago
Chet Hanks with tattoos holds cash and wears a blue shirt, then dunks a basketball. Hallie Batchelder in a white tank top stands nearby.
Pop Culture

Yes, Chet Hanks Really Is the Star of a New Morning-After Pill Campaign: What to Know

Chet Hanks raps, hits the gym, and inundates Hallie Batchelder with fit checks in a new campaign for Julie.

Trace William Cowen22 days ago
Chet Hanks with a shaved head and beard, wearing a brown shirt, stands in front of a blue and yellow background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There

Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
Chet Hanks and his father Tom Hanks at the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Masters of the Air' in January, 2024.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Joins Crowd to Watch Son Chet Hanks Perform at Stagecoach Festival

Chet was performing at Stagecoach Festival as part of his country-inspired act, Something Out West.

Joe Price82 days ago
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Split image. Left: Chet Hanks has a shaved head and wears a black leather jacket with chains. Right: Jack Harlow with curly hair, glasses, and wears a brown sweater.
Music

Chet Hanks Sneaks in Jack Harlow Photo When Asked What He Looked Like in the 2000s

The 35-year-old son of Tom Hanks is jumping in on the trend featuring "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, but not without some trolling.

Alex Ocho102 days ago
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Chet Hanks seated together at an event, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Wonders If 'Parents Are Proud' of Him for New Song About Cocaine and Strippers

The 'Running Point' actor is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
Chet Hanks with a shaved head and beard, wearing a black and red jacket, poses confidently in front of a dark, textured background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Returns to U.S. After Being 'Literally Stuck' in Colombia for Days: What Happened?

Now we need a movie about this starring Chet Hanks as Chet Hanks.

Trace William Cowen131 days ago
Two men are pictured. Chet Hanks on the left in a black suit, and Shia LaBeouf the right with a mustache, wearing a beige shirt and giving a thumbs up.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Details His Journey With Sobriety, Shows Love to Shia LaBeouf: 'I F*cking Get It'

Chet Hanks has shared a video detailing his journey with sobriety amid Shia LaBeouf’s apparent alcoholism relapse in New Orleans.

Joe Price137 days ago
Chet Hanks at the Pre-Grammy Gala on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Says He’s Stuck in Colombia Without U.S. Passport

The actor and musician said he can’t fly back to the United States without resolving passport issues, and is seeking help.

Mark Elibert140 days ago
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Tom Hanks appears in the music video for Something Out West's "You Better Run" alongside his son Chet Hanks.
Music

Chet Hanks Portrays Forrest Gump in Tom Hanks-Featuring Video for His New Country Track

Chet secured a cameo from his father for the latest music video from his country band Something Out West.

Joe Price477 days ago
A man with a shaved head, sunglasses, and a beard, wearing a black jacket and a large chain necklace, smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Says He's 'Awful' at Basketball Despite 'Running Point' Role: 'It's Really Sad'

On the Lakers-inspired Netflix hit, Hanks plays point guard and rapper Travis Bugg.

Trace William Cowen492 days ago
Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Says Dad Tom Hanks Gave Him Tips for Hollywood Success

Chet appears in a new Netflix comedy, 'Running Point.'

Trey Alston494 days ago
Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks wearing casual jackets and hats, posing together indoors with a rustic, wood-paneled background
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Responds ‘Holy Cow!’ After His Son Chet Explained Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef to Him

The 67-year-old hit up his 33-year-old son for a play-by-play of what went down between Kendrick and Drake.

Joe Price789 days ago

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