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Listen to Angel Haze's "Candlxs"
Haze breaks her long silence with a new song.
Listen to Nick Jonas' "Numb" f/ Angel Haze
Nick's self-titled album arrives on November 11.
PREMIERE: Nacey ft. Angel Haze - "I Own It (Astronomar Remix)"
There’s really limitless reasons why anyone could be going to the club. Getting your groove on is usually the number one, and that groove can come i
Listen to Angel Haze's "22 Jump Street" f/ Ludacris
From the movie's upcoming soundtrack.
Nacey ft. Angel Haze - "I Own It"
When not producing tracks and playing lead guitar for rising dance-friendly indie rock band Misun, Washington, DC area-born but currently Los Angeles-based producer Nacey has a pretty serious track record when it comes to being well-respected in his craft. However, with Angel Haze rapping over his latest production "I Own It," it might be time to take "rising" away from his name, and officially consider Nacey arrived as an artist and producer of note.
Angel Haze Takes Critics to Task In Her New Music Video for "A Tribe Called Red"
Off her debut album <em>Dirty Gold</em>.
Angel Haze Releases the Video For "Battle Cry" With Sia
Off of "Dirty Gold."
Listen to Ellie Goulding and Angel Haze's Cover of "Life Round Here"
It's a stirring cover of James Blake's original.
Angel Haze ft. Sia - "Battle Cry (MK Remix)"
We know that MK is always seen as a beacon of the deep house scene, but there's something to this remix of Angel Haze's "Battle Cry" that particularly
Angel Haze's Debut Album "Dirty Gold" Is Now Streaming on Spotify
Check out the new album from the exciting young MC.
Angel Haze's "Dirty Gold" Gets a New Release Date
Now coming out before the end of the year.
Angel Haze Attempts to Leak Debut Album "Dirty Gold" Amid Label Frustrations
Looks like she got their attention.
Win VIP Access To Girls Night Out with Angel Haze at Webster Hall in NYC
Win VIP access to see Angel Haze this Thursday, November 21.
Video: Angel Haze "Echelon (It's My Way)"
The Brooklyn rapper gets a little rowdy in her new video.
Angel Haze Discusses Miley Cyrus' Twerking and Kendrick Lamar's "Control" Verse
The 22-year-old rapper applauds Miley's dance moves.
Angel Haze Says She Wants to Collaborate with Rick Owens
Are you listening, Mr. Owens?
Listen: Angel Haze "New Slaves"
Angel Haze takes her own stance on Kanye West's "New Slaves."
Listen: Woodkid f/ Angel Haze "I Love You"
A smooth cut for the summer months.