Angel Haze

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Music

Listen to Angel Haze's "Candlxs"

Haze breaks her long silence with a new song.

Zach Frydenlund4204 days ago
Music

Listen to Nick Jonas' "Numb" f/ Angel Haze

Nick's self-titled album arrives on November 11.

Zach Frydenlund4322 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PREMIERE: Nacey ft. Angel Haze - "I Own It (Astronomar Remix)"

There’s really limitless reasons why anyone could be going to the club. Getting your groove on is usually the number one, and that groove can come i

jakel4420 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Listen to Angel Haze's "22 Jump Street" f/ Ludacris

From the movie's upcoming soundtrack.

Zach Frydenlund4448 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Nacey ft. Angel Haze - "I Own It"

When not producing tracks and playing lead guitar for rising dance-friendly indie rock band Misun, Washington, DC area-born but currently Los Angeles-based producer Nacey has a pretty serious track record when it comes to being well-respected in his craft. However, with Angel Haze rapping over his latest production "I Own It," it might be time to take "rising" away from his name, and officially consider Nacey arrived as an artist and producer of note.

marcuskdowling4450 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Listen to Ellie Goulding and Angel Haze's Cover of "Life Round Here"

It's a stirring cover of James Blake's original.

Dharmic X4569 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Angel Haze ft. Sia - "Battle Cry (MK Remix)"

We know that MK is always seen as a beacon of the deep house scene, but there's something to this remix of Angel Haze's "Battle Cry" that particularly

khrisd4574 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Angel Haze's Debut Album "Dirty Gold" Is Now Streaming on Spotify

Check out the new album from the exciting young MC.

Jordan Sargent4603 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Angel Haze's "Dirty Gold" Gets a New Release Date

Now coming out before the end of the year.

Dharmic X4614 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Win VIP Access To Girls Night Out with Angel Haze at Webster Hall in NYC

Win VIP access to see Angel Haze this Thursday, November 21.

Complex4643 days ago
Music

Video: Angel Haze "Echelon (It's My Way)"

The Brooklyn rapper gets a little rowdy in her new video.

edwinortiz4692 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Angel Haze Discusses Miley Cyrus' Twerking and Kendrick Lamar's "Control" Verse

The 22-year-old rapper applauds Miley's dance moves.

edwinortiz4708 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Listen: Angel Haze "New Slaves"

Angel Haze takes her own stance on Kanye West's "New Slaves."

Lauren Nostro4755 days ago
Music

Listen: Woodkid f/ Angel Haze "I Love You"

A smooth cut for the summer months.

edwinortiz4811 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App