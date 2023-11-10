Chet Hanks Prevents Home Invasion by Punching Burglar

Chet Hanks protected himself during an attempted home invasion this week.

TMZ reports the incident took place in Los Angeles around 3 a.m. on Monday morning. The 33-year-old son of Tom Hanks punched the burglar, a 42-year-old man, before police arrested the suspect.

The suspect continued fighting with L.A. County Sheriff's deputies, and one officer injured his leg when the intruder fell backward onto him. The suspect was booked for burglary after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hanks was also taken to the hospital, though he was not injured in the confrontation.

The case is expected to be investigated by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for filing considerations.

Earlier this year, Eric André called out Hanks for his behavior on the set of The Eric Andre Show Season 6.

“He is…emotionally disturbed,” André told Rolling Stone. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous for us. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?"

After catching wind of André's comments, Hanks hopped on Instagram and called out the comic for being a "pussy."

"I thought you were funny and cool, but turns out you’re just a pussy,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “I was just playing along with your schtick, dude. But it is what it is. Some people are just straight bitches. Apparently Eric André is one.”