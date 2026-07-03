Soulja Boy took to Instagram on Tuesday night, where he announced that he signed Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, to his music label SODMG Records.Brad Callas
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Chet Hanks Slammed for Making Anti-Vaxxer Comments Despite Parents Famously Getting COVID-19
Is this where "White Boy Summer" was headed all along? Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has seemingly gone full anti-vaxxer.Trace William Cowen
A fraternity alum reveals stories of misogyny, homophobia, and racism from within his chapter.ianservantes
A guide to the sneakers releasing this weekend, including the Just Don x Air Jordan II.John Q Marcelo