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Latest Stories

Sports

Montreal Alouettes Celebrate Championship By Eating Poutine From The Grey Cup

The team did the most Montreal celebration possible during their victory parade on Wednesday.

Erik Leijon967 days ago
Sports

Canada Reacts To Montreal Alouettes Player Saying "The French Language Was Not Respected" At The Grey Cup

Marc-Antoine Dequoy spoke about the issue following the Montreal Alouettes victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 2023 Grey Cup.

Louis Pavlakos970 days ago
Sports

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Pays Homage To Father By Wearing Montreal Alouettes Jersey

The Montreal Alouettes also advanced to the Grey Cup game this Sunday.

Kyle Parkinson977 days ago
The rock at the academy awards
Life

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Explains Canadian Origins of Classic Black Turtleneck Photo

In a video he posted to social media on the weekend, Johnson dove deep into his admiration of the country, explaining how Canada had impacted him.

Louis Pavlakos1172 days ago
Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup Winners
Sports

CFL Signs Broadcast Deal in the United States on CBS Sports Network

In an effort to bring a wider audience to the CFL, the league is partnering with CBS Sports to show 34 games of the upcoming season in the United States.

Louis Pavlakos1177 days ago
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CFL's collection with Peace Collective called Let 'Em Know
Style

Peace Collective and the CFL Team Up for 'Let 'Em Know' Capsule

The CFL and Canadian clothing brand Peace Collective have partnered together for the release of their latest apparel line “Let ‘Em Know," celebrating CFL teams.

Louis Pavlakos1353 days ago
Video shows fight at Newark Airport
Life

Ex-NFL Player Arrested After Video Shows Him Punching United Airlines Employee; Worker Fired (UPDATE)

A new video has surfaced showing a one-on-one fight at Newark Airport between an ex-NFL player and a United Airlines employee, who has since been fired.

Brenton Blanchet1516 days ago
Ottawa Redblacks helmet
Sports

Ottawa Redblacks Suspend Player Accused in Homophobic Assault

The Ottawa Redblacks announced that they've suspended defensive lineman Chris Larsen amid an aggravated assault investigation by Toronto police.

Alex Nino Gheciu1863 days ago
Actor Dwayne Johnson onstage at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY
Sports

What Could a CFL-XFL Merger Mean for Canadian Football?

With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expressing excitement over a potential XFL-CFL partnership, some are worried about the CFL's ability to stay, well, Canadian.

Liam Fox1946 days ago
Johnny Manziel
Sports

Johnny Manziel Released, CFL Won't Let Any of Their Teams Sign Him

The Montreal Alouettes released Johnny Manziel, and the CFL isn't letting anyone else in the league sign him.

Gavin Evans2697 days ago
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Johnny Manziel
Sports

Johnny Manziel's CFL Starting Debut Was Ugly

The 25-year-old quarterback had his first professional football start since 2015 on Friday. And his performance was a complete mess.

Joshua Espinoza2904 days ago
This is Johnny Manziel while he was still with the Browns.
Sports

Johnny Manziel Offered Contract by CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The question is will the free agent accept it?

Bianca Gracie3113 days ago
johnny manziel
Sports

Johnny Manziel Returns to Instagram to Troll Browns and Hint at a Comeback

The controversial quarterback has resurfaced in typical headline-grabbing fashion.

Grant Rindner3113 days ago
burris grey cup
Sports

Ottawa Redblacks Win the Grey Cup

The Ottawa franchise takes home the 104th Grey Cup.

Aidan D'Aoust3518 days ago

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