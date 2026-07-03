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Montreal Alouettes Celebrate Championship By Eating Poutine From The Grey Cup
The team did the most Montreal celebration possible during their victory parade on Wednesday.
Canada Reacts To Montreal Alouettes Player Saying "The French Language Was Not Respected" At The Grey Cup
Marc-Antoine Dequoy spoke about the issue following the Montreal Alouettes victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 2023 Grey Cup.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Pays Homage To Father By Wearing Montreal Alouettes Jersey
The Montreal Alouettes also advanced to the Grey Cup game this Sunday.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Explains Canadian Origins of Classic Black Turtleneck Photo
In a video he posted to social media on the weekend, Johnson dove deep into his admiration of the country, explaining how Canada had impacted him.
CFL Signs Broadcast Deal in the United States on CBS Sports Network
In an effort to bring a wider audience to the CFL, the league is partnering with CBS Sports to show 34 games of the upcoming season in the United States.
Peace Collective and the CFL Team Up for 'Let 'Em Know' Capsule
The CFL and Canadian clothing brand Peace Collective have partnered together for the release of their latest apparel line “Let ‘Em Know," celebrating CFL teams.
Ex-NFL Player Arrested After Video Shows Him Punching United Airlines Employee; Worker Fired (UPDATE)
A new video has surfaced showing a one-on-one fight at Newark Airport between an ex-NFL player and a United Airlines employee, who has since been fired.
Ottawa Redblacks Suspend Player Accused in Homophobic Assault
The Ottawa Redblacks announced that they've suspended defensive lineman Chris Larsen amid an aggravated assault investigation by Toronto police.
What Could a CFL-XFL Merger Mean for Canadian Football?
With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expressing excitement over a potential XFL-CFL partnership, some are worried about the CFL's ability to stay, well, Canadian.
Johnny Manziel Released, CFL Won't Let Any of Their Teams Sign Him
The Montreal Alouettes released Johnny Manziel, and the CFL isn't letting anyone else in the league sign him.
Johnny Manziel's CFL Starting Debut Was Ugly
The 25-year-old quarterback had his first professional football start since 2015 on Friday. And his performance was a complete mess.
Johnny Manziel Offered Contract by CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The question is will the free agent accept it?
Johnny Manziel Returns to Instagram to Troll Browns and Hint at a Comeback
The controversial quarterback has resurfaced in typical headline-grabbing fashion.
Ottawa Redblacks Win the Grey Cup
The Ottawa franchise takes home the 104th Grey Cup.