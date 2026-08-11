Glen Powell and 'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph Pack on the PDA in Paris

Key Takeaways
- Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have effectively confirmed their relationship with PDA-filled strolls in Paris, capping months of “are they or aren’t they” speculation that began with her supporting his November 2025 SNL hosting gig and continued through awards-season outings and hand-holding in New York.
- Powell made the romance Instagram official over the Fourth of July with a kissing photo, a notable hard launch given Randolph’s past insistence on keeping her love life private for “peace of mind.”
- As her real-life relationship heats up, Randolph is simultaneously pushing for more romance for her Landman character Ainsley Norris in Season 3, saying college life makes it “inevitable” Ainsley will find someone new after her breakup with Ryder.
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have taken their romance to Paris—and they're not exactly hiding it anymore.
Per Just Jared, the Landman star and Powell were photographed holding hands and kissing while exploring Paris on Monday, August 10, adding another very public chapter to a relationship that spent months living in the "are they or aren't they?" zone. The outing comes just one month after Powell made their relationship Instagram official with a kissing photo from his Fourth of July celebration.
For two actors who have largely refused to discuss each other publicly, the pictures are doing plenty of talking. Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, were photographed walking hand-in-hand through the city before stopping to kiss.
The pair were first linked in November 2025, when Randolph supported Powell during his Saturday Night Live hosting stint and the two were later spotted dancing together in his hometown of Austin, Texas. Powell's mother, Cyndy, was reportedly there for the latter outing, while a source told People the two looked "super cute together and quite happy."
Things kept moving from there. Randolph accompanied Powell to an event in Los Angeles in December, and they were spotted together following the Golden Globes in January. By March, subtlety was basically out the window: the two were photographed holding hands during a stroll through Manhattan.
June brought even more PDA. Powell and Randolph were seen kissing and embracing during another New York outing. Then Powell eliminated whatever ambiguity remained in July, posting a black-and-white photograph of himself kissing Randolph in an Instagram carousel documenting his Fourth of July weekend. He captioned it simply, "Hell of a Fourth."
The public hard launch was notable considering Randolph had previously drawn a firm line around discussing her relationships.
"I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate," she said in January when asked about maintaining boundaries between her professional and personal lives. "It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you."
There is also some amusing timing for Landman fans. While Randolph's real-life relationship has steadily become more serious, she's been openly campaigning for her character, Ainsley Norris, to get some romance of her own.
"Season 2 got a little tiring," Randolph said. "I was like, 'Where's the boy?'"
Ainsley spent much of Season 2 adjusting to college after her relationship with Ryder fell apart, giving the character a chance to exist outside of a boyfriend. Randolph said that break was important but believes dating could open another side of Ainsley in Season 3.
"Going into college, I feel like it's inevitable that she's going to find someone, and I think it'll be fun," she said. "We know who Ainsley is with her family, so who is she with her peers? Who is she with her friends? And maybe a boy."