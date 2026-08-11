Glen Powell and 'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph Pack on the PDA in Paris

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have taken their romance to Paris—and they're not exactly hiding it anymore.

For two actors who have largely refused to discuss each other publicly, the pictures are doing plenty of talking. Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, were photographed walking hand-in-hand through the city before stopping to kiss.

The pair were first linked in November 2025, when Randolph supported Powell during his Saturday Night Live hosting stint and the two were later spotted dancing together in his hometown of Austin, Texas. Powell's mother, Cyndy, was reportedly there for the latter outing, while a source told People the two looked "super cute together and quite happy."

Things kept moving from there. Randolph accompanied Powell to an event in Los Angeles in December, and they were spotted together following the Golden Globes in January. By March, subtlety was basically out the window: the two were photographed holding hands during a stroll through Manhattan.

June brought even more PDA. Powell and Randolph were seen kissing and embracing during another New York outing. Then Powell eliminated whatever ambiguity remained in July, posting a black-and-white photograph of himself kissing Randolph in an Instagram carousel documenting his Fourth of July weekend. He captioned it simply, "Hell of a Fourth."

The public hard launch was notable considering Randolph had previously drawn a firm line around discussing her relationships.