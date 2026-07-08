Glen Powell Makes It Instagram Official With 'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph

After months of dodging questions about their relationship, Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have officially taken things public.
According to The New York Post, the Landman star and the Anyone But You actor are now Instagram official after Powell shared a black-and-white photo of the pair kissing as part of a Fourth of July photo carousel. The post, captioned "Hell of a Fourth," also included snapshots of Randolph dancing, playing beer pong, hitting water slides with friends, and celebrating alongside actors Madelyn Cline and Zoey Deutch.
The PDA-filled post marks a notable shift for the couple, who have spent months keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight despite increasingly public outings. The pair first sparked romance rumors in late 2025 after they were spotted line dancing together at Austin's Broken Spoke dance hall.
Not long afterward, sources described them as "casually seeing" each other and said Randolph had already met Powell's family, who reportedly found her "sweet and lovely."
Since then, the relationship has unfolded in plain sight. They were photographed vacationing in Miami over the holidays, attended a Golden Globes after-party together in January, held hands during multiple strolls through New York City, and were later seen kissing during another Manhattan outing.
Interestingly, Randolph has been far more willing to discuss her on-screen love life than her real one. Earlier this summer, the actress joked that her Landman character, Ainsley Norris, deserves another romance after spending much of Season 2 focused on college and cheerleading.
"It might be fun for Season 3," Randolph said. "Season 2 got a little tiring. I was like, 'Where's the boy?'"
Ainsley's dating life was a major part of the show's first season, where she bounced between Dakota Loving and high school quarterback Ryder Samson before heading off to college. Randolph said stepping away from romance helped the character mature, but she thinks another relationship is inevitable.
"I think for Season 2, it was good that she took a break from boys and focused on herself and her cheerleading," she explained. "Going into college, I feel like it's inevitable that she's going to find someone, and I think it'll be fun."
She added that a new romance would reveal another side of Ainsley. "We know who Ainsley is with her family, so who is she with her peers? Who is she with her friends? And maybe a boy."
That openness about Ainsley's future stands in stark contrast to Randolph's approach to her own dating life. When asked about Powell earlier this year, she intentionally kept the conversation short, explaining that she prefers to separate work from her private life.
"I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate," she said. "It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you."