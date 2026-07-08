Glen Powell Makes It Instagram Official With 'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph

After months of dodging questions about their relationship, Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have officially taken things public. According to The New York Post, the Landman star and the Anyone But You actor are now Instagram official after Powell shared a black-and-white photo of the pair kissing as part of a Fourth of July photo carousel. The post, captioned "Hell of a Fourth," also included snapshots of Randolph dancing, playing beer pong, hitting water slides with friends, and celebrating alongside actors Madelyn Cline and Zoey Deutch.

The PDA-filled post marks a notable shift for the couple, who have spent months keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight despite increasingly public outings. The pair first sparked romance rumors in late 2025 after they were spotted line dancing together at Austin's Broken Spoke dance hall. Not long afterward, sources described them as "casually seeing" each other and said Randolph had already met Powell's family, who reportedly found her "sweet and lovely." Since then, the relationship has unfolded in plain sight. They were photographed vacationing in Miami over the holidays, attended a Golden Globes after-party together in January, held hands during multiple strolls through New York City, and were later seen kissing during another Manhattan outing. Interestingly, Randolph has been far more willing to discuss her on-screen love life than her real one. Earlier this summer, the actress joked that her Landman character, Ainsley Norris, deserves another romance after spending much of Season 2 focused on college and cheerleading. "It might be fun for Season 3," Randolph said. "Season 2 got a little tiring. I was like, 'Where's the boy?'"