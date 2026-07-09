Why Shannon Sharpe Refuses to Burp or Fart Around Women

The topic came up after the hosts challenged Sharpe over his strict rules about sharing bathrooms while dating . As Lex P pointed out, women deal with the same bodily functions as men, so Sharpe didn't hesitate. "I've never done that in front of a woman," he said. Asked where he goes instead, he said, "I go... excuse my abs," explaining that he simply leaves the room.

Shannon Sharpe has never been shy about discussing relationships, but one of his latest dating confessions may be his most unexpected yet. During a candid conversation with Pour Minds hosts Drea Nicole and Lex P on Club Shay Shay , the Hall of Fame tight end revealed there's one thing he's never done in front of a woman: burp or fart.

Sharpe later added that he doesn't even want to hear someone using the bathroom, saying he turns on the water so "you don't hear me pee."

Sharpe said the habit goes back to the way he was raised. Growing up with his grandmother, aunts, and sister, he learned to keep a certain level of privacy at home. "I don't walk around my house without a shirt on. I don't walk around naked because I grew up around women," he explained, adding that even today he closes the bathroom door and keeps those moments private.

While the hosts joked that he was being overly strict, Drea Nicole admitted she also isn't comfortable casually passing gas around a partner, prompting Sharpe to say, "I don't think that's asking too much."

The conversation comes as Sharpe has become increasingly open about his personal life. In a 2023 interview, he admitted football consumed so much of his younger years that it cost him meaningful relationships. "I would have loved to have gotten married earlier in my career, but my career was the most important thing," Sharpe said. "I was a terrible father... definitely was a terrible boyfriend because football was the most important thing."

He added that age has changed his priorities, saying, "Everything that I've accumulated doesn't mean anything if I don't have anybody to share it with."