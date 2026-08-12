Rocsi Diaz Calls Anthony Anderson ‘My Papi Chulo’ in Hard-Launch Instagram Post

TV host Rocsi Diaz is going public with her affection for Anthony Anderson. Diaz appeared to make things Instagram official with the actor this week, sharing a series of photos of the pair while showing Anderson some love during his birthday week. "Big Birthday Week Leo Energy @anthonyanderson my Papi Chulo is Hosting @jimmykimmellive all week. Tune in," Diaz captioned the post. The carousel included a playful shot of Diaz wrapping her arm around Anderson as the two posed together backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anderson, who turned 56 on Aug. 15, is serving as a guest host of the late-night show this week.

Calling Anderson "my Papi Chulo" was enough to get people talking, with the affectionate nickname seemingly adding another layer to the dating speculation that has surrounded the two. The post marks another public step for the couple after Anderson confirmed on The View in January that the longtime friends had become romantically involved. The "my Papi Chulo" declaration also caught the attention of followers in the comments, as Diaz has traditionally kept her relationships relatively private. Anderson recently told Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast that he and Diaz have known each other for nearly two decades and share many of the same friends. According to Anderson, their relationship developed naturally once they found themselves at similar places in their lives. "It was something that just happened. We just happened to be in the same place at the same time, at the right time…in life," he said.

Anderson also shot down the idea that he'd spent years waiting for an opportunity to date Diaz after watching her during her 106 & Park days. "I watched 106 & Park like, 'Oh, she a cutie,' but never was like, 'I got to get with that,'" he explained, adding that the two have since laughed about it. The 56-year-old said he's become more intentional about creating room for a personal life rather than allowing his career and whatever project came next to consume his attention. "This happened, and I welcome it," he said. He explained that he had previously thought about the type of relationship he wanted at this stage of his life and realized his old habits weren't going to help him build it. Anderson said he made the necessary changes and eventually found what he had been looking for.

"And this is where I am right now," he said. "It's a beautiful thing."