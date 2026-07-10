Kathy Griffin Teases Romance With 22-Year-Old Man: ‘Have at It, Internet’

Kathy Griffin knows exactly how to hijack a news cycle. Just months after making headlines for admitting she lied about her cancer returning to escape an uncomfortable situation, the 65-year-old comedian is back with another viral moment—this time by introducing a boyfriend she says is 22 years old. And she didn't bother easing anyone into it. "He's 22. Have at it, internet," Griffin wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself holding hands with the unidentified man, effectively throwing the discourse to social media before anyone else could.

If the reveal felt sudden, that's because Griffin has already played this game once this year. According to Page Six, back in May, the Suddenly Susan and My Life on the D-List alum declared, "We're insta official. Deal with it," alongside a photo of another mystery man who appeared much closer to her age. That relationship appears to have fizzled just as quickly as it surfaced—the post has since vanished from her Instagram, making this latest "hard launch" all the more surprising. For Griffin, though, dating younger men is hardly a new storyline. After finalizing her divorce from Randy Bick in January 2025, she revealed in a candid essay for The Cut that she'd unexpectedly fallen for a man young enough to be her grandson. "I accidentally fell in love with a 23-year-old," she wrote, explaining that his age came with what she viewed as fewer ingrained biases than men in her own generation.