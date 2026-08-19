Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd Reveal How Their Friendship Became Something More

Now a Dallas Wings teammate, Bueckers has shut down questions about their personal lives and rejected claims thatFudd was drafted No. 1 because of their relationship, pointing instead to Fudd’s dominant, title-clinching 24-point performance in the 2025 national championship game.

They describe becoming each other’s support system through injuries and intense expectations, stressing that their romance was private, not a secret, known to people close to them even as they mostly avoided public discussion.

In Apple TV’s three-part docuseries, The Dynasty: UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd say their relationship started at UConn when a spark quickly grew beyond a “normal friendship.”

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd spent years letting everyone else speculate. Now, they are telling the story themselves. In Apple TV’s new three-part docuseries, The Dynasty: UConn Huskies, the Dallas Wings teammates reveal that their romance began at UConn—and that the chemistry was there almost immediately. “We kind of felt a spark a little bit different than what would just be considered a normal friendship,” Bueckers says in the series, which premieres August 21, per GO! Magazine. Fudd joined the Huskies during Bueckers’ sophomore year, reuniting two of women’s basketball’s biggest young stars after they first met at a USA Basketball camp in 2017. Their bond only deepened at UConn. “It kinda just meshed as soon as we met,” Bueckers recalls. “She’s sweet, she’s genuine, she has a huge, caring heart.”

As they dealt with injuries, championship expectations, and the nonstop attention surrounding UConn, the two became each other’s sounding board. Friendship soon became something more. They never treated the relationship like a secret—but they did keep it close. That difference matters to Fudd. “Paige and I are a couple, and everyone close to us that was important knew,” she says in the documentary. “It’s just, it’s private. Not a secret, but it’s private.” The couple occasionally teased fans with social media posts, but rarely discussed their relationship directly. Bueckers publicly confirmed it during the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities after a content creator referred to Fudd as her “D1 girlfriend.” The scrutiny exploded after Dallas selected Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, pairing her with Bueckers, the Wings’ top selection one year earlier. During Fudd’s introductory press conference, a reporter asked whether she and Bueckers were still dating. A Wings spokesperson immediately shut the question down, saying the organization would “respectfully decline” to discuss its players’ personal lives.