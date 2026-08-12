Looksmaxxing Star Clavicular Shoots His Shot at AOC Amid Fiancé Split Reports

The 20-year-old looksmaxxing influencer wasted little time reacting to reports that AOC had ended her longtime relationship with fiancé Riley Roberts. Responding to a social media post about the split on Wednesday, Clavicular wrote, "I can fix her." He doubled down during a livestream, saying he would marry the New York congresswoman while taking shots at Roberts.

According to TMZ, Clavicular and AOC already have some history—at least publicly. Last month, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the influencer and the looksmaxxing movement that made him famous. Rather than attack Clavicular personally, she expressed concern about young men becoming consumed by appearance and experiencing the same kinds of body-image pressures that have long been directed at women.

She said improving one's appearance or confidence wasn't inherently a problem, but argued that self-worth shouldn't be reduced to physical attractiveness.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, pushed back on that characterization at the time. He has repeatedly maintained that looksmaxxing is broader than the extreme practices frequently associated with his name.

During a July appearance on Hang Out with Sean Hannity, he called it "the most well-rounded form of self-improvement," saying it includes traditional fitness alongside an increased emphasis on facial aesthetics.

He also complained that coverage tends to focus on practices such as "bone smashing," calling that "such a small focus" of what he discusses.

Now he's turning that earlier disagreement into a very public flirtation following news of AOC's split. The congresswoman and Roberts met while attending Boston University at 19 and dated for more than a decade. Roberts proposed during a trip to Puerto Rico in 2022.

Although reports about their breakup surfaced this week, the relationship reportedly ended roughly two years ago. Questions about their status intensified after Ocasio-Cortez recently discussed freezing her eggs and future family planning without mentioning Roberts.

The AOC overture is only Clavicular's latest headline in a busy summer. In June, he opened 424's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, walking as Look 01 at the Jardin des Archives Nationales, where he was also photographed in Paris with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain.

More recently, former Disney star Skai Jackson ripped his online persona, calling him "one of the most insecure people that I have seen" and accusing him of being racist.

Clavicular has also been trying to challenge some of the more serious narratives surrounding his rise. During his Hannity interview, he disputed reports that an April livestream collapse was caused by a drug overdose, claiming instead that he had consumed too much alcohol without eating and "just knocked out a little bit."