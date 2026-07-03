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LeBron James and Paul George square off during the 2020 regular season
Sports

Paul George Sheds Light on 2017 Trade That Nearly Landed Him in Cleveland With LeBron James

Paul George spoke about how he nearly joined forces with LeBron James in 2017, before the Indiana Pacers pulled the plug on the massive trade.

Brad Callas1209 days ago
Tristan Thompson
Sports

Tristan Thompson Files Libel Lawsuit Over Paternity Claim

Tristan Thompson has filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, alleging that she's made false claims publicly that he's the father of her child.

Gavin Evans2251 days ago
Head Coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports

Cavs Players Reportedly Trolled John Beilein by Playing 'Thug' Songs in Locker Room

John Beilein and the Cavs officially cut ties on Tuesday.

Xavier Hamilton2341 days ago
john beilein thugs slugs
Sports

John Beilein Reportedly Told Cavs Players They Weren't Playing 'Like a Bunch of Thugs'

Beilein later apologized and said he meant to say "slugs" not "thugs."

Abel Shifferaw2382 days ago
j r smith waived by cavs
Sports

J.R. Smith 'Unlikely' to Head to the Lakers After Being Waived by Cavs

"Los Angeles Lakers are an unlikely destination," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Gavin Evans2560 days ago
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Former NBA player J.R. Smith watches a game
Sports

Chris Haynes: If J.R. Smith Is Waived or Traded, He May Join LeBron and Lakers

A J.R. Smith/LeBron James reunion could be pending.

Xavier Hamilton2580 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on
Sports

Kevin Durant Claps Back at Richard Jefferson: 'Everybody From the Streets Now'

Durant didn't take kindly to player-turned-commentator Richard Jefferson stirring up old Cavs-Warriors tensions.

Xavier Hamilton2658 days ago
j r smith soup
Sports

Damon Jones Opens Up About J.R. Smith Soup Incident: 'It Was Hot'

"It was the first bowl out of the pot so it was hot as hell," Jones revealed.

Abel Shifferaw2678 days ago
jr smith
Sports

J.R. Smith Wonders How Meek Mill Went to Jail While R. Kelly Was Free

J.R. Smith was bewildered that R. Kelly didn't go to prison while Meek Mill was jailed for dirtbike riding.

Alex Galbraith2749 days ago
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Matthew Dellavedova
Sports

Matthew Dellavedova Had No Idea Where He'd Been Traded After His Call Dropped

This is like those "can you hear me now" commercials on PEDs. Matthew Dellavedova has every right to skip a cell phone payment this month after being traded.

countcenci2777 days ago
Klay Thompson
Sports

Klay Thompson Calls Cavs 'Bums' and 'Idiots' Over Halloween Cookie Troll

Klay Thompson is reminded of Cleveland's trollish Halloween party over two years ago, and responds to it for the third time in as many years.

countcenci2783 days ago
Tristan Thompson
Sports

Tristan Thompson Flips the Bird to Brooklyn Hecklers After Sealing Win (UPDATE)

The father of Khloé Kardashian's child let some rowdy courtside Nets fans know he heard them.

countcenci2783 days ago
Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sports

Utah Jazz End Up Getting Kyle Korver From Cleveland Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz win the sweepstakes for one of the most coveted players available on the market in Kyle Korver.

Jose Martinez2789 days ago
Larry Drew, JR Smith
Sports

J.R Smith Blasts Cavs: 'I Don't Think the Goal Is to Win' (UPDATE)

Ahead of Wednesday's visit from LeBron, J.R. Smith calls out the Cavs for blatantly trying to tank, while reiterating his call to be traded.

countcenci2797 days ago
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LeBron James, Kyrie Irving
Sports

LeBron Says Kyrie Irving Trade Was 'Beginning of the End' for Cavs

LeBron James reflected on the Cavaliers' trade of Kyrie Irving to The Athletic, and how it was the first step towards the end of his reign in Cleveland.

countcenci2798 days ago
Cam Reddish, RJ Barett, Zion Williamson of Duke
Sports

Paul Pierce Says Duke Can Beat the Cavs

Paul Pierce set off a debate on ESPN on Wednesday night, saying this year's stacked Duke team could beat the worst team in the NBA so far this year, the Cavs.

countcenci2809 days ago
Interim head coach Larry Drew of the Cleveland Cavaliers .
Sports

Larry Drew Reaches Agreement With Cavaliers to Coach Team for Remainder of Season

Drew is now in a good place financially with the Cleveland Cavaliers, allowing him to continue as the team's interim head coach.

Jose Martinez2811 days ago

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