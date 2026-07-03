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Tristan Thompson wipes down his face
Sports

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Walked Out of Interview After Question About Feeling 'Helpless'

Tristan Thompson explains why he got mad and left a postgame interview after being asked if he felt "helpless" trying to guard Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the perimeter.

Gavin Evans2965 days ago
Celtics Rock LeBron, Cavs; NFL Anthem Policy; Sterling Brown Police Brutality Case | Out of Bounds
Sports

Celtics Rock LeBron, Cavs; NFL Anthem Policy; Sterling Brown Police Brutality Case | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds, Gilbert Arenas,&nbsp;Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson discuss the Celtics beating the Cavs 96-83 in Boston to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.&nbsp;An exhausted LeBron James put up 26 points and 10 rebounds but got little help from his teammates. Gil shines a lig

Complex2977 days ago

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