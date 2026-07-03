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Usually it takes a year or two for even the best NBA prospect to get acclimated to the professional game. But some players hit the ground running, and are able to flip the fate of franchises and the landscape of the league as a result. Here are the best rookies in NBA history.
Chris Gaine

Latest Stories

Tristan Thompson photographed warming up before a game.
Sports

Tristan Thompson 'Made a Whole Career Out of Playing With LeBron,' Anonymous NBA Player Says

Some NBA players didn't hold back when discussing who they consider to be the most overrated in the league in The Athletic's annual anonymous player poll.

Jose Martinez1186 days ago
Jarrett Allen claps back over outfit
Sports

Jarrett Allen Reacts to Getting Roasted for Casual All-Star Weekend Outfit

Jarrett Allen went for comfort over flair to kick off his first-ever All-Star Weekend, leading social media users to react loudly enough to draw a response.

Zach Dionne1610 days ago
Kevin Love and Collin Sexton joke on the sidelines.
Sports

Collin Sexton Liked Tweet Calling Kevin Love's $120 Million Contract 'Heist of the Century'

Collin Sexton has since unliked a tweet where Kevin Love's $120 million contract with the Cavaliers was referred to as the "heist of the century."

Jose Martinez1951 days ago
lebron kyrie
Sports

LeBron James Addresses Kyrie Irving's Clutch Comments: 'It Kind of Hurt Me'

"This is the first time in my career where I can look down and be like, 'That motherf*cker can make that shot too," Irving previously said.

Abel Shifferaw2049 days ago
Daniel Arsham
Style

Daniel Arsham Named Cleveland Cavaliers' Creative Director

The well-renowned artist and Cleveland native will handle all aspects of the organization's visual identity, including uniforms, home court design, and banners.

Joshua Espinoza2069 days ago
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Anthony Davis introduced to the media during a press conference.
Sports

LeBron James Pleads for Help in Solving Murder of His Friend's Sister

LeBron James took to Twitter to ask anyone with information regarding the murder of his longtime friend’s sister Ericka Weems to come forward.

Jose Martinez2082 days ago
Tristan Thompson
Sports

Tristan Thompson Files Libel Lawsuit Over Paternity Claim

Tristan Thompson has filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, alleging that she's made false claims publicly that he's the father of her child.

Gavin Evans2252 days ago
Head Coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports

Cavs Players Reportedly Trolled John Beilein by Playing 'Thug' Songs in Locker Room

John Beilein and the Cavs officially cut ties on Tuesday.

Xavier Hamilton2341 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a basketball game
Sports

Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson at Cavs-Lakers Game: 'I Was There to Support Him' (UPDATE)

Although she's been critical of Thompson's infidelities, Kim has been following her sister's lead by keeping things cordial with him.

Xavier Hamilton2377 days ago
john beilein thugs slugs
Sports

John Beilein Reportedly Told Cavs Players They Weren't Playing 'Like a Bunch of Thugs'

Beilein later apologized and said he meant to say "slugs" not "thugs."

Abel Shifferaw2383 days ago
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Complex Load Management Podcast Episode 2
Sports

Iman Shumpert Talks Nets Departure, Kyrie Misunderstood, Knicks & Cavs Stories: Listen to 'Load Management' Ep. 5

On this episode, Adam and Chopz are joined by Iman Shumpert to discuss the Nets, Kyrie Irving, the Cavs' championship team, and the best teams of the decade.

Complex Sports2405 days ago
j r smith waived by cavs
Sports

J.R. Smith 'Unlikely' to Head to the Lakers After Being Waived by Cavs

"Los Angeles Lakers are an unlikely destination," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Gavin Evans2560 days ago
kara lawson
Sports

Kara Lawson Is the Latest Woman to Receive NBA Front Office Position

The Boston Celtics have reportedly extended an assistant coach offer to former WNBA star and Olympic champion Kara Lawson.

Hannah Lifshutz2578 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on
Sports

Kevin Durant Claps Back at Richard Jefferson: 'Everybody From the Streets Now'

Durant didn't take kindly to player-turned-commentator Richard Jefferson stirring up old Cavs-Warriors tensions.

Xavier Hamilton2658 days ago
j r smith soup
Sports

Damon Jones Opens Up About J.R. Smith Soup Incident: 'It Was Hot'

"It was the first bowl out of the pot so it was hot as hell," Jones revealed.

Abel Shifferaw2679 days ago
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Referee Marat Kogut #32 directs Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors to the bench
Sports

This Is Apparently Why Serge Ibaka Fought Marquese Chriss

Multiple NBA insiders disclosed what instigated the fight.

Xavier Hamilton2685 days ago

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