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j r smith waived by cavs
Sports

J.R. Smith 'Unlikely' to Head to the Lakers After Being Waived by Cavs

"Los Angeles Lakers are an unlikely destination," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Gavin Evans2560 days ago
Tyronn Lue after Game 4 of the 2018 NBA finals
Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Tyronn Lue After Rocky Start to Season

After a 0-6 start, the Cavs fire head coach, Tyronn Lue.

Xavier Hamilton2820 days ago
Tryonn Lue
Sports

Tyronn Lue Says Don’t Count Cavs Out: 'It’s Not Over Till It’s Over'

Tyronn Lue says don't count Cavs out, which is what you'd expect him to say.

Gavin Evans2971 days ago
LeBron and Stephen Curry
Sports

Stephen Curry Is No Fan Of People Disrespecting LeBron James' Teammates

Stephen Curry doesn't care for the crowd that says LeBron has no help.

Gavin Evans2973 days ago
Guest Mauro Ranallo Talks LeBron Beasting in Another L, New Michael Jordan Doc | Out of Bounds
Sports

Guest Mauro Ranallo Talks LeBron Beasting in Another L, New Michael Jordan Doc | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds,&nbsp;sports announcer and commentator Mauro Ranallo joins Gilbert Arenas, Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson to discuss the Celtics beating the Cavs despite a monster game from LeBron James to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. With King James clearly giving his all

Complex2985 days ago
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