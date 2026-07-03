Carrie Fisher

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Drew Barrymore speaks onstage during the Building a Brand in a Mobile-First World panel on the Times Center Stage during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 27, 2016 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore Recalls Making Out With Amanda Peet at Carrie Fisher’s House in the ’80s

'Did we make out at Carrie Fisher’s house?' Barrymore asked.

Holly Riordan99 days ago
This is an image of Carrie Fisher
Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher Getting Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Which Mark Hamill Calls 'Long Overdue'

The late Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This comes after six years after the 'Star Wars' icon's death at age 60.

Starr Savoy1179 days ago
nipsey-hussle-hall-of-fame
Pop Culture

Nipsey Hussle to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Carrie Fisher, Francis Ford Coppola, Tracee Ellis Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Salma Hayek, and others were also named as part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2022.

Abel Shifferaw1856 days ago
Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher
Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Played Her Stand-In for 'The RIse of Skywalker'

Despite her tragic death in 2016 at age 60, Carrie Fisher returned as Leia Organa in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'

Joe Price2382 days ago
The cast of 'The Rise of Skywalker' at the London premiere.
Pop Culture

Early Projections Have ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Destroying 'Cats' at Box Office (UPDATE)

Early projections have 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' neutering 'Cats' at the box office.

Gavin Evans2402 days ago
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A promo image for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
Pop Culture

Final 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Trailer Drops

We're two months out from the end of the Skywalker saga.

Gavin Evans2461 days ago
Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Calls Carrie Fisher the 'Heart' of 'Rise of Skywalker'

"We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia," director J.J. Abrams said.

Xavier Hamilton2519 days ago
jj
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Teases Saga's End in New 'Vanity Fair' Piece

Abrams is back as director, having previously helmed a Star War with 'The Force Awakens.'

Trace William Cowen2613 days ago
Mark Hamill
Pop Culture

Mark Hamill Caused a Stir by Calling 'The Rise of Skywalker' a Missed Opportunity

Hamill later walked back his tweet.

Joe Price2638 days ago
carrie
Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher's Brother Says Appearance 'Episode IX' Part Looks 'Like It Was Shot Yesterday'

Back in July, Carrie Fisher was confirmed to appear in the next Star Wars: Episode IX, but it's unclear in what capacity.

Joe Price2757 days ago
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Matt Smith Dr. Who
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Casts 'Doctor Who' Star Matt Smith

It’s not clear if the the 'Crown' and 'Doctor Who' actor will be join the First Order or side with the Resistance, but he’ll be onscreen alongside the returning cast of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2880 days ago
Actor Mark Hamill.
Pop Culture

Mark Hamill Speaks On Billy Dee Williams’ Return in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Following the announcement of the cast for ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ Mark Hamill hops on Twitter to welcome his former co-star back to the franchise after finally being allowed to break his silence.

Jose Martinez2910 days ago
Carrie Fisher
Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher's Brother Supports Her Being in Next 'Star Wars': 'J.J. [Abrams] Really Made This Happen'

Carrie Fisher's brother is happy his sister will appear in 'Episode IX.' In a recent interview, he praised director and co-writer J.J. Abrams on being able to adapt her unused footage for the film.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Bringing Back Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Billy Dee Williams

'Star Wars: Episode IX' will bring back plenty of familiar faces, including Carrie Fisher via unseen footage from 'The Force Awakens.' Billy Dee Williams will also return as Lando Calrissian for the first time since 1983.

Victoria L. Johnson2912 days ago
Mark Hamill
Pop Culture

Mark Hamill on Doing More 'Star Wars': 'I Don't Care Anymore on That Level'

Without Harrison Ford or Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill says 'Star Wars' has "tarnished my ability to enjoy it to its fullest."

Victoria L. Johnson3019 days ago
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Meryl Streep attends 'The Post' European Premeire at Odeon Leicester Square
Pop Culture

Rumor Sparks Petition to Get Meryl Streep to Play Leia in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Ever since Carrie Fisher passed away, rumors have been flying around the fate of her beloved role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Katherine Barner3031 days ago
John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill
Pop Culture

'Star Wars’ Cast Roasts ‘Men’s Right Activist’ Who Edited the Women Out of ‘The Last Jedi’

'Star Wars' Cast take turns laughing at a men's rights activist who thought 'The Last Jedi' would be better without the women characters.

Victoria L. Johnson3103 days ago

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