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'Carrie,' the 1976 classic horror movie by director Brian De Palma is now on Netflix. Here are 10 trivia facts to know about the horror film.Kevin Wong
Should you bother hitting the theater for the latest 'Star Wars' epic, or just stay home and rewatch a certified classic?Khal
Actor John Boyega discusses the growth of Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, producing his own movies, black British royalty and clapping back at racistsDemetria Irwin
From psychological thrillers to supernatural scares, these single-word horror films prove that sometimes less is more when it comes to pure terrorMarc Griffin