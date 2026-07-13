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NBC Host Sara Gore Gives Major Life Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Sara Gore first announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in April while live on-air.

A woman with long blonde hair smiles at the Tribeca Festival event backdrop.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Sara Gore, an NBC host, is sharing a major life update after announcing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gore shared the news of her diagnosis while on air back in April. She hosts both Open House and New York Live for NBC.

On Sunday, July 12, the 50-year-old turned to Instagram to provide her followers with a positive update and to show her appreciation for those who have been there to support her throughout this difficult time.

“Hi, friends. Just a little update…I’m doing really well. Let’s get that out of the way. Currently cancer free. Hallelujah. 🙌 I’m still in the reconstruction phase and will be for months. It’s truly a journey. Healing has taken some time, but every week I’ve felt a little more like me again,” she began the caption of her post.

“Thank you for the books. The food. The flowers. The prayers. The puzzles. The cards. The texts. The calls. Every thoughtful gesture that came my way. I felt EVERY bit of it. You carried me through some really hard days, and I’ll never forget your kindness,” she continued.

“I’ll be back on New York Live and Open House soon, and I honestly can’t wait.
Until then, I’m soaking up these last few slow mornings, appreciating all the moments that usually move by too fast to notice. It’s good to be here. I love you all,” she wrote.

When Gore first announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April on New York Live, she acknowledged that it was difficult for her to share something so personal because the show was always intended to be about her guests, not about her.

Nevertheless, she wanted her long-time viewers to hear the news from her. She also shared that she would be temporarily stepping away from the show to undergo surgery and treatment.

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