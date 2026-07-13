NBC Host Sara Gore Gives Major Life Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Sara Gore, an NBC host, is sharing a major life update after announcing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gore shared the news of her diagnosis while on air back in April. She hosts both Open House and New York Live for NBC.

On Sunday, July 12, the 50-year-old turned to Instagram to provide her followers with a positive update and to show her appreciation for those who have been there to support her throughout this difficult time.

“Hi, friends. Just a little update…I’m doing really well. Let’s get that out of the way. Currently cancer free. Hallelujah. 🙌 I’m still in the reconstruction phase and will be for months. It’s truly a journey. Healing has taken some time, but every week I’ve felt a little more like me again,” she began the caption of her post.

“Thank you for the books. The food. The flowers. The prayers. The puzzles. The cards. The texts. The calls. Every thoughtful gesture that came my way. I felt EVERY bit of it. You carried me through some really hard days, and I’ll never forget your kindness,” she continued.