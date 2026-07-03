'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder Slammed Over Deleted Tumor-Shrinking Supplement Posts

Ian Somerhalder is getting torched after a July 1 Instagram Story made his supplement hustle look a little too close to cancer-cure territory.

The Vampire Diaries star posted screenshots of customer messages claiming tumors were shrinking, then added a link to his supplement line with the words, “get what your body needs here.”

One message claimed, “My husband has 80-100 tumor masses that are all over his body,” before adding that “for the first time in 15 years not only have new ones stopped coming in, but the existing ones are shrinking.” Another message suggested berberine “might be what is shrinking his tumors,” and thanked the company because “these supplements are helping my husband, best friend and soulmate come back to life.”