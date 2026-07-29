Nara Smith Thought Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis Would Be 'Isolating' Experience

The second-youngest daughter of Nara Smith being diagnosed with cancer became a transformative experience for the influencer and model.

At the beginning of the month, the content creator announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer late last year. Smith shares Lou with her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, along with their three other children, Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, and 10-month-old Fawnie Golden.

Smith was a guest on the Wednesday (July 29) episode of podcast Call Her Daddy, where she admitted to initially feeling alone when receiving the devastating news about her daughter’s health.

“I think there's something so beautiful and grounding and supportive about having a community,” Smith said around the two-minute mark of the video below. “You feel like when something bad happens in your life that it's usually a very isolating experience to where you feel like no one else would get it or no one really understands or all these different things.”