Nara Smith Thought Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis Would Be 'Isolating' Experience

The second-youngest daughter of Nara Smith being diagnosed with cancer became a transformative experience for the influencer and model.
At the beginning of the month, the content creator announced that her two-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer late last year. Smith shares Lou with her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, along with their three other children, Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, and 10-month-old Fawnie Golden.
Smith was a guest on the Wednesday (July 29) episode of podcast Call Her Daddy, where she admitted to initially feeling alone when receiving the devastating news about her daughter’s health.
“I think there's something so beautiful and grounding and supportive about having a community,” Smith said around the two-minute mark of the video below. “You feel like when something bad happens in your life that it's usually a very isolating experience to where you feel like no one else would get it or no one really understands or all these different things.”
Smith added that the longer she spent by her daughter’s side in the hospital, she began “seeking that community” among other parents who are “going through the exact same thing.”
“And I think also by sharing [the cancer diagnosis], it opened up that whole world to me to where my DMs were flooded with parents going through the same thing and being really consolidated almost by what I posted,” she continued.
Around the 48-minute mark of the podcast, Smith also shared that amid finding a “rhythm” in her jam-packed schedule, she and her husband found out that their daughter had cancer.
“It was just a mess,” she said. “And then on top of all of that, I was still posting my videos. I was still posting stories and being like, ‘Today my kids were…’ while internally crumbling. Truly crumbling."
Elsewhere in the podcast, Smith recalled the “weird gut feeling” that her daughter had cancer during a visit to the pediatrician, an anxiety that was based around her mother previously undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
In an IG Reel posted earlier this month, Smith thanked her supporters while explaining that she needed time to process her daughter’s cancer diagnosis.
“Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard,” she said. “Some days are a little easier, some days are really hard. All I can do is try my best.”