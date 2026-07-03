GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

SHOWS

BETS

Life

Nara Smith Shares Heartbreaking New Photos of Daughter Whimsy’s Cancer Fight

The influencer shared emotional photos from daughter Whimsy’s cancer journey after revealing the 2-year-old’s diagnosis.

A woman with short, dark hair and earrings poses in front of an orange backdrop with the word "CLARINS" visible.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Clarins

Influencer, model, and cookbook author Nara Smith is sharing some heartbreaking photos from her daughter Whimsy’s cancer battle.

Nara recently shared that she and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, found out late last year that the 2-year-old had cancer and opened up about what a devastating journey it has been.

On Friday, July 3, Nara turned to Instagram to show the first photos of Whimsy since sharing the news that she had cancer.

The photos showed that the little girl had lost her hair in the midst of this battle.

"Little warrior girl🎀,” Nara captioned the post.

“Sharing something this vulnerable wasn’t an easy decision, but seeing every message, prayer, story of a similar experience, and kindness has made it a little easier,” she continued. “To every family or parent walking through something heavy right now, we’re thinking of you too.”

One of the photos showed Whimsy’s head bedazzled in sequins, while another showed her dark hair lying on the floor alongside a buzzer.

A third snapshot showed a banner spelling out “Happy Birthday” hung above a hospital bed.

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comment section to share encouragement for Nara and her family.

“Our hearts and prayers are with you,” wrote Heidi Klum.

“Sending you and your family lots of love and healing energy,” commented Marianna Hewitt.

When Nara first shared about her daughter’s cancer battle on July 1, she explained that she and her husband first noticed something “suspicious” on their daughter and took her to the emergency room. Doctors were unsure what it was at the time, so they later took Whimsy to her pediatrician, who became very concerned and urged them to take her to a children’s hospital.

The little girl underwent X-rays, ultrasounds, and even a biopsy before the diagnosis was confirmed as cancer. It was also confirmed that the cancer had spread and that she would need to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

Whimsy is one of the four children Nara and Lucky share.

Related Stories

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith at the Tiffany Blue Book Gala held at the Park Avenue Armory on April 16, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Nara Smith Reveals Is Undergoing Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

The influencer revealed that Whimsy Lou, her daughter with model Lucky Blue, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago
LL Cool J and Simone Smith
Music

LL Cool J’s Wife Simone Smith Reflects on Being Cancer-Free: ‘You Can’t Take Life for Granted’

Smith was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma in 2004.

tara mahadevan112 days ago
Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas
Sports

Geno Smith's Baby Mama Leaks Apparent Text Messages Following Ex-Girlfriend's Assault Allegations

In a series of posts on Instagram, the mother of Geno Smith's child asserted that the Jets star's ex-girlfriend is "the issue."

Joe Price34 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App