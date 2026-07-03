Nara Smith Shares Heartbreaking New Photos of Daughter Whimsy’s Cancer Fight

Influencer, model, and cookbook author Nara Smith is sharing some heartbreaking photos from her daughter Whimsy’s cancer battle. Nara recently shared that she and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, found out late last year that the 2-year-old had cancer and opened up about what a devastating journey it has been. On Friday, July 3, Nara turned to Instagram to show the first photos of Whimsy since sharing the news that she had cancer. The photos showed that the little girl had lost her hair in the midst of this battle. "Little warrior girl🎀,” Nara captioned the post.

“Sharing something this vulnerable wasn’t an easy decision, but seeing every message, prayer, story of a similar experience, and kindness has made it a little easier,” she continued. “To every family or parent walking through something heavy right now, we’re thinking of you too.”

One of the photos showed Whimsy’s head bedazzled in sequins, while another showed her dark hair lying on the floor alongside a buzzer. A third snapshot showed a banner spelling out “Happy Birthday” hung above a hospital bed. Fans and celebrities alike took to the comment section to share encouragement for Nara and her family. “Our hearts and prayers are with you,” wrote Heidi Klum. “Sending you and your family lots of love and healing energy,” commented Marianna Hewitt.