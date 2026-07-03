The musician died at a Philadelphia hospital on Thursday, following a years-long battle with cancer. Tributes for Hub have been shared on social media.Joshua Espinoza
Featured
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away Sunday following a private battle with cancer. Louis Vuitton confirmed the tragic news on Twitter.Brad Callas
Comedians and celebrities have taken to social media to share tributes to Norm MacDonald, who passed away after a nine-year battle with cancer.tara mahadevan
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis