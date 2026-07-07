GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Rihanna Tells Woman Battling Cancer to Never Apologize for Her Appearance: ‘You're Fire'

A fan battling cancer bumped into Rihanna while grocery shopping, with the singer telling her she looked "fire."

Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate headpiece and embellished outfit, with intricate makeup and jewelry.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

In a touching viral clip, Rihanna offered support to a fan battling cancer after she described her appearance as “terrible.”

As seen in the video, the fan approached Rihanna in a grocery store and asked for a photo. “I look terrible, I live with cancer,” they told Rih-Rih. “Can I take a picture with you?”

Rihanna approached her and immediately told her, “You don’t look terrible,” to which she insisted she does. “Everyone knows me, I don’t have my wig on,” she told the singer-songwriter.

After smiling and taking a picture with her, Rihanna told her, “You know what I live for? A good hairline, honey. This is what I like to see. Anytime you meet anybody, don’t do that shit. You’re fire just like that.”

The fan asked, “Can I quote you?” Rihanna responded, “Hell yeah… You’re fire!”

In recent months, Rihanna was dragged into Drake’s feud with ASAP Rocky, the father of her three children. Drizzy appeared to reference Rocky’s relationship with her by suggesting that she hasn’t been supporting the rollout of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb. After the release of Iceman, which included the not-so-subliminal shot at the relationship, Rihanna pulled up to the opening night of his most recent tour.

She has since doubled down on her public displays of affection for the rapper, recently telling The People Gallery that she was enthused by her partner.

“This is my n***a,” she said while showing off Rocky on the cover of an issue of Vibe. “My baby daddy brought Vibe back. You know, the vibe has been lost. The vibe has been brought back. Oh my god, look. Right there. I fucked that n***a and I had his babies.”

Related Stories

Complex Style podcast image
Style

Angelo Baque Reveals Rihanna's Vision for Fenty by Rihanna on Complex Style Podcast

The brand was inspired by Chanel's impact.

Trey Alston22 days ago
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Music

Drake Drops 'Where She At' Tee Among 'Iceman' Merch on Amazon Storefront

The line is thought to be a dig at ASAP Rocky about Rihanna.

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
Rihanna in a sparkling outfit and A$AP Rocky in a pink suit at a formal event, both looking stylish and elegant.
Music

Rihanna Playfully Boasts About ASAP Rocky Being 'My Baby Daddy' in New Interview: 'I Had His Babies'

RiRi made the comments while holding up an issue of ‘Vibe’ featuring Rocky on the cover.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App