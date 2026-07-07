Rihanna Tells Woman Battling Cancer to Never Apologize for Her Appearance: ‘You're Fire'

In a touching viral clip, Rihanna offered support to a fan battling cancer after she described her appearance as “terrible.”
As seen in the video, the fan approached Rihanna in a grocery store and asked for a photo. “I look terrible, I live with cancer,” they told Rih-Rih. “Can I take a picture with you?”
Rihanna approached her and immediately told her, “You don’t look terrible,” to which she insisted she does. “Everyone knows me, I don’t have my wig on,” she told the singer-songwriter.
After smiling and taking a picture with her, Rihanna told her, “You know what I live for? A good hairline, honey. This is what I like to see. Anytime you meet anybody, don’t do that shit. You’re fire just like that.”
The fan asked, “Can I quote you?” Rihanna responded, “Hell yeah… You’re fire!”
In recent months, Rihanna was dragged into Drake’s feud with ASAP Rocky, the father of her three children. Drizzy appeared to reference Rocky’s relationship with her by suggesting that she hasn’t been supporting the rollout of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb. After the release of Iceman, which included the not-so-subliminal shot at the relationship, Rihanna pulled up to the opening night of his most recent tour.
She has since doubled down on her public displays of affection for the rapper, recently telling The People Gallery that she was enthused by her partner.
“This is my n***a,” she said while showing off Rocky on the cover of an issue of Vibe. “My baby daddy brought Vibe back. You know, the vibe has been lost. The vibe has been brought back. Oh my god, look. Right there. I fucked that n***a and I had his babies.”