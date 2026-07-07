Rihanna Tells Woman Battling Cancer to Never Apologize for Her Appearance: ‘You're Fire'

In a touching viral clip, Rihanna offered support to a fan battling cancer after she described her appearance as “terrible.”

As seen in the video, the fan approached Rihanna in a grocery store and asked for a photo. “I look terrible, I live with cancer,” they told Rih-Rih. “Can I take a picture with you?”

Rihanna approached her and immediately told her, “You don’t look terrible,” to which she insisted she does. “Everyone knows me, I don’t have my wig on,” she told the singer-songwriter.

After smiling and taking a picture with her, Rihanna told her, “You know what I live for? A good hairline, honey. This is what I like to see. Anytime you meet anybody, don’t do that shit. You’re fire just like that.”

The fan asked, “Can I quote you?” Rihanna responded, “Hell yeah… You’re fire!”