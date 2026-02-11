Bronny James Sent Back to G League After Lakers Beat Warriors

Per ClutchPoints , the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday, February 9, that the basketball scion has been assigned to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, following the team’s recent win over the Golden State Warriors. The move is designed to give the 2024 second-round pick consistent minutes as part of his ongoing development.

James has been used sparingly at the NBA level this season. He has appeared in 27 games, including one start, averaging just over six minutes per night — mirroring his usage during his rookie campaign. With Gabe Vincent healthy and the Lakers’ rotation stabilizing, opportunities have been limited.

At the NBA level, James is averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range.

In South Bay, however, the numbers tell a different story. Across nine G League appearances this season, he has posted 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Over the weekend, the team also sent Dalton Knecht and Adou Thiero to South Bay for practice reps. In Thiero’s case, the assignment signals progress in his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him since late December.

James, the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, remains under contract for two more guaranteed seasons, with a team option in 2027-28.