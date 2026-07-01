It’s hard to believe, but LeBron James’s eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers was the longest continuous stretch with a team of his career. He arrived at a time when the franchise was searching for its next superstar following Kobe Bryant’s 2016 retirement and boy, did he deliver.

LeBron brought immediate star power back to Los Angeles, won a championship, broke all-time records and created moments bigger than basketball. Will he receive a statue? Where does he rank among Laker legends? There will be plenty of time to debate, but for now we reflect on LeBron’s chapter with the NBA’s most storied franchise.

These are LeBron James’ 10 Greatest Lakers Moments.



