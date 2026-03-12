Bronny James Recalled to Lakers After G League Stint

The Lakers have officially recalled the NBA scion from the South Bay Lakers ahead of their upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to CBS Sports . The move follows his most recent G League assignment, where he logged 15 points, one rebound, and two assists in a game as part of the organization’s ongoing effort to give the young guard consistent minutes.

Bronny James is back with the Los Angeles Lakers after another stint in the G League.

The recall places Bronny James back on the NBA roster as the Los Angeles Lakers continue to shuffle players between the league and their development system late in the season.

While he has remained active with the team throughout the year, his role has fluctuated, particularly since the All-Star break, when his minutes became more limited.

During the 2025–26 season, Bronny has appeared in 10 G League games, averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. The assignments have allowed him to take on a larger offensive role than he typically sees at the NBA level, where his playing time has remained sporadic.

Bronny’s path through the league has drawn unusual attention, in part because of his father, LeBron James, who continues to play for the Lakers as he approaches the latter stages of his career. The team’s decision to draft Bronny in 2024 created a historic moment in the NBA, allowing the father and son to share the league at the same time.

The situation also became part of a broader conversation about the Lakers’ internal dynamics earlier this year. An ESPN report suggested tension between Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and LeBron James, including claims that Buss believed the star should have been more appreciative after the team selected Bronny in the draft.