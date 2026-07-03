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Influencer Ángel Montoya Found Dead Days After Jumping From Bridge
Authorities recovered the influencer’s body days after he jumped into the Cauca River, ending a multi-day search in Colombia.
At Least 134 People Killed After Bridge Collapses in India
At least 134 people, including many children, were killed on Sunday night after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujara.
Woman Falls to Her Death After Drawbridge Opened as She Crossed
A woman in West Palm Beach, Florida fell to her death suddenly on Sunday, after a drawbridge was raised as she walked across it with her bike.
Man Charged With Theft After Police Locate Stolen 58-Foot-Long Pedestrian Bridge
Akron police found the partially disassembled walkway in Sharon Township. A man identified as David Bramley. now faces charges of felony theft.
Video Shows Florida Man Crash Stolen Van and Jump Off Bridge Into River to Escape Police
A Florida man crashed a van he allegedly stole and then jumped off a bridge in an attempt to escape the cops pursuing him. He was eventually caught.
Video Shows Landslide That Killed 9 in Northern India Destroy Bridge
A landslide in northern India caused boulders to deal catastrophic damage to a village in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, and killed 9 people.
Washington D.C. Pedestrian Bridge Collapse Leaves at Least 5 Injured
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a Washington D.C. highway, leaving at least five injured and trapping a truck that was carrying 500 gallons of diesel.
Pensacola Police Officer Prevents Florida Woman From Jumping Off Bridge
Two weeks ago, a Pensacola police officer stopped a woman from jumping off an overpass. The incident was recorded on the cop's body cam and just made public.
El Chapo Trial Security Could Shut Down Brooklyn Bridge Twice a Day for Months
Thanks to the large amount of security accompanying the jurors, Guzman, and others involved in the case, the Brooklyn Bridge could be closed twice a day.
Ice-T Briefly Arrested for Evading Bridge Toll, Gets Off With Ticket
The actor, who currently plays a detective on TV, wasn't expecting this ironic plot twist.
Premiere: Rising Nigerian Star Santi Unveils "Freaky" Single With Nonso Amadi And Bridge
It's an exciting new dawn for Santi and others occupying the same space, all of them willing to harnessing the freewheeling creative energy of their current generation.
Cracks in Miami Bridge Reported 2 Days Prior to Collapse
An engineer left a voicemail with the Florida Department of Transportation, describing the cracks.
Multiple Deaths Reported After Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses (UPDATE)
The bridge was under construction.
Premiere: Watch Bridge's "Roll My Weed" Video f/ ScHoolBoy Q
Bridge's new EP is coming soon.