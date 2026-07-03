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Influencer Angel Montoya Found Dead 3 Days After Bridge Jumping
Pop Culture

Influencer Ángel Montoya Found Dead Days After Jumping From Bridge

Authorities recovered the influencer’s body days after he jumped into the Cauca River, ending a multi-day search in Colombia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
Suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi
Life

At Least 134 People Killed After Bridge Collapses in India

At least 134 people, including many children, were killed on Sunday night after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujara.

Brad Callas1356 days ago
The Royal Park Bridge in Florida. Drawbridge opening on intracoastal waterway, as traffic is backed up on the bridge waiting.
Life

Woman Falls to Her Death After Drawbridge Opened as She Crossed

A woman in West Palm Beach, Florida fell to her death suddenly on Sunday, after a drawbridge was raised as she walked across it with her bike.

Joe Price1622 days ago
The $40,000 bridge that was stolen in November
Life

Man Charged With Theft After Police Locate Stolen 58-Foot-Long Pedestrian Bridge

Akron police found the partially disassembled walkway in Sharon Township. A man identified as David Bramley. now faces charges of felony theft.

Brenton Blanchet1670 days ago
Florida man jumps from bridge.
Life

Video Shows Florida Man Crash Stolen Van and Jump Off Bridge Into River to Escape Police

A Florida man crashed a van he allegedly stole and then jumped off a bridge in an attempt to escape the cops pursuing him. He was eventually caught.

Jordan Rose1719 days ago
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india-landslide-9-dead-chitkul
Life

Video Shows Landslide That Killed 9 in Northern India Destroy Bridge

A landslide in northern India caused boulders to deal catastrophic damage to a village in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, and killed 9 people.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1819 days ago
dc-bridge
Life

Washington D.C. Pedestrian Bridge Collapse Leaves at Least 5 Injured

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a Washington D.C. highway, leaving at least five injured and trapping a truck that was carrying 500 gallons of diesel.

tara mahadevan1851 days ago
florida cop saves woman
Life

Pensacola Police Officer Prevents Florida Woman From Jumping Off Bridge

Two weeks ago, a Pensacola police officer stopped a woman from jumping off an overpass. The incident was recorded on the cop's body cam and just made public.

tara mahadevan2053 days ago
El Chapo Trial US Courts
Life

El Chapo Trial Security Could Shut Down Brooklyn Bridge Twice a Day for Months

Thanks to the large amount of security accompanying the jurors, Guzman, and others involved in the case, the Brooklyn Bridge could be closed twice a day.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2812 days ago
ice t performing mic
Pop Culture

Ice-T Briefly Arrested for Evading Bridge Toll, Gets Off With Ticket

The actor, who currently plays a detective on TV, wasn't expecting this ironic plot twist.

Kyle Shokeye2824 days ago
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Santi
Music

Premiere: Rising Nigerian Star Santi Unveils "Freaky" Single With Nonso Amadi And Bridge

It's an exciting new dawn for Santi and others occupying the same space, all of them willing to harnessing the freewheeling creative energy of their current generation.

Tobi Oke2900 days ago
Firefighters at Miami bridge collapse
Life

Cracks in Miami Bridge Reported 2 Days Prior to Collapse

An engineer left a voicemail with the Florida Department of Transportation, describing the cracks.

tara mahadevan3045 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Bridge's "Roll My Weed" Video f/ ScHoolBoy Q

Bridge's new EP is coming soon.

Zach Frydenlund4280 days ago

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