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Christina Danner

Joined July 2014 | 36 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Vacations for Architecture Lovers in 2015

Because vacation and architecture essentially go hand-in-hand.

Christina Danner4122 days ago
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10 Vacations for Art Lovers in 2015

These artistic vacation destinations allow you the chance to see art that you’re unaccustomed to.

Christina Danner4286 days ago
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20 Ai Weiwei Pieces You Should Know

Ahead of Ai Weiwei's exhibition on Alcatraz, here are some of his important art pieces.

Christina Danner4375 days ago
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15 Places to Find Art For Your New Apartment

Here's a guide for the best places to go when you're decorating your new space.

Christina Danner4404 days ago
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The 20 Coolest Things Pharrell Has Done in Art and Design

The singer, rapper, and producer is also an artist, designer, and curator.

Christina Danner4497 days ago
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10 Reasons Norwegian Design Is Awesome

Learn more about the upcoming "Norwegian Icons: Important Norwegian Design" exhibition.

Christina Danner4502 days ago
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The Best Designed Card Games on the Market Right Now

Here are some of the most innovative and fun card games you can buy today.

Christina Danner4503 days ago
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The Most Expensive Houses in the World

Here are the world's most lavish and costly residences.

Christina Danner4508 days ago
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15 Reasons Salvador Dalí Was The Man

Here are some of the coolest things about your favorite surrealist artist.

Christina Danner4512 days ago
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22 Things You Didn't Know About Kara Walker

Here are some little-known facts about the life and work of Kara Walker.

Christina Danner4513 days ago
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20 Artists to Check Out If You Like Keith Haring

These are the best artists who continue Keith Haring's legacy today.

Christina Danner4519 days ago
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In These Streets: The Best Street Art From April 2014

Here are the top murals from around the world that went up last month.

Christina Danner4522 days ago
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Kim Kardashian's Top 10 Moments in the Art World

This is a roundup of Kim Kardashian's biggest moments in the visual art world.

Christina Danner4526 days ago
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20 Viral Selfies You Probably Missed

These are the selfies that have spread faster on the Internet than most other images.

Christina Danner4527 days ago
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15 Music Videos Starring Visual Artists

Your favorite visual artists make sly appearances in each of these music videos.

Christina Danner4529 days ago
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20 Cheap Design Hacks to Improve Your Office Space

Here are simple steps you can take to improve your desk and workspace.

Christina Danner4533 days ago
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20 Artists You Might Like If You Like Basquiat

These are the best neo-expressionist artists who are producing art today.

Christina Danner4536 days ago
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Artists Who Got Rich Before They Died

These artists were famous long before they passed away.

Christina Danner4537 days ago

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