Christina Danner
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10 Vacations for Architecture Lovers in 2015
Because vacation and architecture essentially go hand-in-hand.
10 Vacations for Art Lovers in 2015
These artistic vacation destinations allow you the chance to see art that you’re unaccustomed to.
20 Ai Weiwei Pieces You Should Know
Ahead of Ai Weiwei's exhibition on Alcatraz, here are some of his important art pieces.
15 Places to Find Art For Your New Apartment
Here's a guide for the best places to go when you're decorating your new space.
The 20 Coolest Things Pharrell Has Done in Art and Design
The singer, rapper, and producer is also an artist, designer, and curator.
10 Reasons Norwegian Design Is Awesome
Learn more about the upcoming "Norwegian Icons: Important Norwegian Design" exhibition.
The Best Designed Card Games on the Market Right Now
Here are some of the most innovative and fun card games you can buy today.
The Most Expensive Houses in the World
Here are the world's most lavish and costly residences.
15 Reasons Salvador Dalí Was The Man
Here are some of the coolest things about your favorite surrealist artist.
22 Things You Didn't Know About Kara Walker
Here are some little-known facts about the life and work of Kara Walker.
20 Artists to Check Out If You Like Keith Haring
These are the best artists who continue Keith Haring's legacy today.
In These Streets: The Best Street Art From April 2014
Here are the top murals from around the world that went up last month.
Kim Kardashian's Top 10 Moments in the Art World
This is a roundup of Kim Kardashian's biggest moments in the visual art world.
20 Viral Selfies You Probably Missed
These are the selfies that have spread faster on the Internet than most other images.
15 Music Videos Starring Visual Artists
Your favorite visual artists make sly appearances in each of these music videos.
20 Cheap Design Hacks to Improve Your Office Space
Here are simple steps you can take to improve your desk and workspace.
20 Artists You Might Like If You Like Basquiat
These are the best neo-expressionist artists who are producing art today.
Artists Who Got Rich Before They Died
These artists were famous long before they passed away.