Julie Fishman
Latest Stories
The 15 Coolest Bridges Around The World
Bridges that define where they're built.
10 Amazing Prefab Hotels
Environmentally friendly, design conscious destinations.
25 Awesome Houseboats
Forget a beach or lake house! Houseboats are where it's at.
15 Awesome Indoor Slides
Adding the fun to offices, penthouses, mansions, and museums.
The 100 Greatest Internet Memes of All Time
From cats to fails, we take a look back at all the treasures that make that Internet great.
Gallery: 25 Awesome Typographic Posters
Amazing uses of typography on posters from artists worldwide.
Gallery: The 25 Coolest Artist Self-Portraits
When an artist picks a subject for a painting, the most accessible option is often his or her own face.
50 Sensational Surreal Photographs
Bizarre imagery and illogical juxtapositions allow for a dream-like world where anything is possible and metaphor is king.
10 Awesome Pieces Of Skateboard Art
Remarkable work made from recycled decks.
The 10 Coolest Examples Of Rice Paddy Art
Eye-catching crop art has popped up across the rice fields of Japan.
The 25 Most Magnificent Works Of Art Made From Money
While most artists make money from their art, a handful of talented folk make art from their money.
The 25 Coolest Works Of Lego Art
LEGOs aren't just child’s play—professional artists and designers are using the bricks to create striking mosaics and sculptures.
The 25 Most Spectacular Snow Sculptures
Winter wonderlands. Constructed by man.
The 50 Worst Architecture Fails
When building goes wrong. Horribly wrong.
The 10 Coolest Examples Of Reverse Graffiti
Environmentally friendly street art.
10 Must-See Art Basel Miami Events
Our guide to navigating the non-stop activity of Art Basel.