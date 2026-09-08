Julie Fishman Portrait

Julie Fishman

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 15 Coolest Bridges Around The World

Bridges that define where they're built.

Julie Fishman5104 days ago
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10 Amazing Prefab Hotels

Environmentally friendly, design conscious destinations.

Julie Fishman5170 days ago
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25 Awesome Houseboats

Forget a beach or lake house! Houseboats are where it's at.

Julie Fishman5203 days ago
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15 Awesome Indoor Slides

Adding the fun to offices, penthouses, mansions, and museums.

Julie Fishman5212 days ago
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The 100 Greatest Internet Memes of All Time

From cats to fails, we take a look back at all the treasures that make that Internet great.

Julie Fishman5216 days ago
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Gallery: 25 Awesome Typographic Posters

Amazing uses of typography on posters from artists worldwide.

Julie Fishman5238 days ago
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Gallery: The 25 Coolest Artist Self-Portraits

When an artist picks a subject for a painting, the most accessible option is often his or her own face.

Julie Fishman5246 days ago
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The 25 Coolest Beer Labels

Someone put these beers in a museum.

Julie Fishman5259 days ago
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50 Sensational Surreal Photographs

Bizarre imagery and illogical juxtapositions allow for a dream-like world where anything is possible and metaphor is king.

Julie Fishman5293 days ago
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25 Awesome Aerial Photos

Glimpse the world from a whole new perspective.

Julie Fishman5300 days ago
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10 Awesome Pieces Of Skateboard Art

Remarkable work made from recycled decks.

Julie Fishman5302 days ago
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The 10 Coolest Examples Of Rice Paddy Art

Eye-catching crop art has popped up across the rice fields of Japan.

Julie Fishman5322 days ago
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The 25 Most Magnificent Works Of Art Made From Money

While most artists make money from their art, a handful of talented folk make art from their money.

Julie Fishman5349 days ago
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The 25 Coolest Works Of Lego Art

LEGOs aren't just child’s play—professional artists and designers are using the bricks to create striking mosaics and sculptures.

Julie Fishman5356 days ago
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The 25 Most Spectacular Snow Sculptures

Winter wonderlands. Constructed by man.

Julie Fishman5382 days ago
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The 50 Worst Architecture Fails

When building goes wrong. Horribly wrong.

Julie Fishman5384 days ago
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The 10 Coolest Examples Of Reverse Graffiti

Environmentally friendly street art.

Julie Fishman5390 days ago
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10 Must-See Art Basel Miami Events

Our guide to navigating the non-stop activity of Art Basel.

Julie Fishman5405 days ago

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