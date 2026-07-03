Bridges

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

San Francisco Bay Bridge with a ferry boat crossing beneath, mountains and city skyline in the background
Life

Man Rescued After Jumping Off Bay Bridge to Avoid Police Following Car Accident

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the unidentified man, who jumped into the water after being involved in a rollover crash.

Brad Callas729 days ago
Cargo ship and bridge at a port during dusk
Life

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: At Least 7 People Fall Into Water After Container Ship Collision

At a press conference, a local fire official confirmed that two people had been rescued from the river, including one "in very serious condition."

Trace William Cowen844 days ago
Screenshot of a Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Life

Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Leads to 3 Hospitalizations Hours Before Biden Infrastructure Speech

A bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania collapsed on Friday, leading to 10 minor injuries and three hospitalizations, none of which were life-threatening.

tara mahadevan1632 days ago
dc-bridge
Life

Washington D.C. Pedestrian Bridge Collapse Leaves at Least 5 Injured

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a Washington D.C. highway, leaving at least five injured and trapping a truck that was carrying 500 gallons of diesel.

tara mahadevan1851 days ago
florida cop saves woman
Life

Pensacola Police Officer Prevents Florida Woman From Jumping Off Bridge

Two weeks ago, a Pensacola police officer stopped a woman from jumping off an overpass. The incident was recorded on the cop's body cam and just made public.

tara mahadevan2053 days ago
Advertisement
El Chapo Trial US Courts
Life

El Chapo Trial Security Could Shut Down Brooklyn Bridge Twice a Day for Months

Thanks to the large amount of security accompanying the jurors, Guzman, and others involved in the case, the Brooklyn Bridge could be closed twice a day.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2812 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

NYC Subway Train Turns Chaotic After Woman Unleashes Crickets and Worms, Then Urinates (UPDATE)

NYC subway passengers freak out after a woman unleashes crickets and worms on a train and then urinates inside of it.

Trace William Cowen3613 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Sky-High Boomslang Bridge in Africa Weaves Through Treetops

Cape Town-based architect Mark Thomas drew inspiration from a poisonous snake and African vegetation when crafting this bridge.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4395 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Paris Bridge Collapses Under Weight of Eternal Love

Paris bridge Pont des Arts collapsed under the weight of padlocks lovers attach to it to symbolize their love.

Nathan Reese4422 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

UGO Designs a Bridge in Poland to Look Like a Giant Twig

When this bridge is complete, it will be hardly recognizable as a man-made structure.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4543 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

14 GIFs of Semi Trucks Crashing Into Low Bridges

Sometimes, you just don't know what hit you.

Kristin Corry4547 days ago
Style

The London Bridge is Growing Trees, and UOENO

It's not always greener on the other side. Sometimes it's greenest on the way there.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4626 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App