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Man Rescued After Jumping Off Bay Bridge to Avoid Police Following Car Accident
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the unidentified man, who jumped into the water after being involved in a rollover crash.
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: At Least 7 People Fall Into Water After Container Ship Collision
At a press conference, a local fire official confirmed that two people had been rescued from the river, including one "in very serious condition."
Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Leads to 3 Hospitalizations Hours Before Biden Infrastructure Speech
A bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania collapsed on Friday, leading to 10 minor injuries and three hospitalizations, none of which were life-threatening.
Washington D.C. Pedestrian Bridge Collapse Leaves at Least 5 Injured
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a Washington D.C. highway, leaving at least five injured and trapping a truck that was carrying 500 gallons of diesel.
Pensacola Police Officer Prevents Florida Woman From Jumping Off Bridge
Two weeks ago, a Pensacola police officer stopped a woman from jumping off an overpass. The incident was recorded on the cop's body cam and just made public.
El Chapo Trial Security Could Shut Down Brooklyn Bridge Twice a Day for Months
Thanks to the large amount of security accompanying the jurors, Guzman, and others involved in the case, the Brooklyn Bridge could be closed twice a day.
NYC Subway Train Turns Chaotic After Woman Unleashes Crickets and Worms, Then Urinates (UPDATE)
NYC subway passengers freak out after a woman unleashes crickets and worms on a train and then urinates inside of it.
The Sky-High Boomslang Bridge in Africa Weaves Through Treetops
Cape Town-based architect Mark Thomas drew inspiration from a poisonous snake and African vegetation when crafting this bridge.
Paris Bridge Collapses Under Weight of Eternal Love
Paris bridge Pont des Arts collapsed under the weight of padlocks lovers attach to it to symbolize their love.
UGO Designs a Bridge in Poland to Look Like a Giant Twig
When this bridge is complete, it will be hardly recognizable as a man-made structure.
14 GIFs of Semi Trucks Crashing Into Low Bridges
Sometimes, you just don't know what hit you.
Watch How One Artist Turned a Suspension Bridge Into a Harp
Architecture is instrument.
Sweden's Sölvesborg Bridge Gets Glowing LED Treatment
The span now sparkles.
The London Bridge is Growing Trees, and UOENO
It's not always greener on the other side. Sometimes it's greenest on the way there.
Check Out This Amazing Two-Piece Bridge in the Netherlands
It's all about the journey.
This Cool Mobius Strip-Inspired Bridge Will Loop Over the Meixi Lake in China
Designed by Next Architects.