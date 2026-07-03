Breaking Up

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(L-R) Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez.
Sports

UFC Fighters Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez Split Just Days After Taking Relationship Public

"I wish her nothing but the best," Pereira said in a post-breakup statement.

Trace William Cowen189 days ago
Tia Mowry in a strapless white dress with long curly hair, posing at an event.
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Tells Fan How To Overcome ‘Gut-Wrenching Feeling of Divorce'

Mowry announced her split from Cory Hardrict in 2022.

Alex Ocho386 days ago
Cardi B poses confidently in a strapless dress at an ASCAP event, with a patterned backdrop featuring the ASCAP logo.
Music

Cardi B Offers Breakup Advice, Says Going Out With Friends 'Healed' Her: 'I Just Felt Really Alone'

Cardi B has some words of encouragement for anyone going through a split.

Trace William Cowen388 days ago
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Music

Cher's Rep Denies Rumors of Split From Alexander 'AE' Edwards

The couple, who have a nearly 40-year age gap, have been dating since 2022.

Alex Ocho457 days ago
(L) Lil Yachty in a navy jacket and cap stands outdoors. (R) Mariah the Scientist in a white outfit smiles indoors.
Music

Lil Yachty on His Past Relationship With Mariah the Scientist: ‘I Was a Sh*t Person to Her’

Last October, Mariah confirmed the two met in high school and briefly dated while she was in college.

Alex Ocho534 days ago
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Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen
Music

Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Reportedly Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Just days after marking their seventh wedding anniversary, Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are splitting up. It's unclear if they're physically separated yet.

Brad Callas1832 days ago
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Split Up Once Again

According to E! News, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have once again broken up, after previously trying to rekindle their relationship.

Gavin Evans1852 days ago
Mark McGrath visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Music

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray Delivers Woman's Break-Up Message to Her Boyfriend

McGrath connected with the woman through the personalized celebrity messaging app Cameo.

Jose Martinez2426 days ago
dua lipa dont start now
Music

Dua Lipa Starts Off 'New Era' With Video for "Don't Start Now"

The London-born artist goes deep on this new track, singing about moving on from a past relationship.

Philip Lewis2450 days ago
kendall jenner
Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Broken Up

The supermodel and the NBA star have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.

Hannah Lifshutz2612 days ago
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blac chyna getty shareif ziyadat
Pop Culture

Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay Have Split Up

Tuesday evening, YBN Almighty Jay wrote on his Instagram story, "@blacchyna and I are no longer together." This comes a month after he wrote "I cut her off" and "I'm a free man" in the comments of an Instagram Live session.

Eric Skelton2950 days ago
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick at Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Pop Culture

Sofia Richie Reportedly Calls It Quits With Scott Disick After Cheating Rumors Circulate

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits.

Katherine Barner2966 days ago
The logo of the media company Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Wants to Do Its Part to Make Sure Your Ex Is Gone and Forgotten

Just in time for your next season of Netflix and Chill.

Jose Martinez3348 days ago
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Kylie J
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner and Tyga Reportedly Break Up Again

King Kylie and Tyga continue to be an inspiration by (reportedly) breaking up for approximately the trillionth time.

Trace William Cowen3392 days ago
Meek and Nicki
Music

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Reportedly Broke Up After 'Nuclear' Fight

Nicki and Meek reportedly split after a big fight during Nicki's birthday trip.

Trace William Cowen3476 days ago

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