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UFC Fighters Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez Split Just Days After Taking Relationship Public
"I wish her nothing but the best," Pereira said in a post-breakup statement.
Tia Mowry Tells Fan How To Overcome ‘Gut-Wrenching Feeling of Divorce'
Mowry announced her split from Cory Hardrict in 2022.
Cardi B Offers Breakup Advice, Says Going Out With Friends 'Healed' Her: 'I Just Felt Really Alone'
Cardi B has some words of encouragement for anyone going through a split.
Cher's Rep Denies Rumors of Split From Alexander 'AE' Edwards
The couple, who have a nearly 40-year age gap, have been dating since 2022.
Lil Yachty on His Past Relationship With Mariah the Scientist: ‘I Was a Sh*t Person to Her’
Last October, Mariah confirmed the two met in high school and briefly dated while she was in college.
Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Reportedly Split After 7 Years of Marriage
Just days after marking their seventh wedding anniversary, Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are splitting up. It's unclear if they're physically separated yet.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Split Up Once Again
According to E! News, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have once again broken up, after previously trying to rekindle their relationship.
Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray Delivers Woman's Break-Up Message to Her Boyfriend
McGrath connected with the woman through the personalized celebrity messaging app Cameo.
Dua Lipa Starts Off 'New Era' With Video for "Don't Start Now"
The London-born artist goes deep on this new track, singing about moving on from a past relationship.
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Broken Up
The supermodel and the NBA star have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.
Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay Have Split Up
Tuesday evening, YBN Almighty Jay wrote on his Instagram story, "@blacchyna and I are no longer together." This comes a month after he wrote "I cut her off" and "I'm a free man" in the comments of an Instagram Live session.
Sofia Richie Reportedly Calls It Quits With Scott Disick After Cheating Rumors Circulate
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits.
Netflix Wants to Do Its Part to Make Sure Your Ex Is Gone and Forgotten
Just in time for your next season of Netflix and Chill.
Kylie Jenner and Tyga Reportedly Break Up Again
King Kylie and Tyga continue to be an inspiration by (reportedly) breaking up for approximately the trillionth time.
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Reportedly Broke Up After 'Nuclear' Fight
Nicki and Meek reportedly split after a big fight during Nicki's birthday trip.