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Here are the sneakers worn by the B-boys in the Red Bull BC One competition.Matt Welty
Rappers have been in movies in ever-increasing numbers since the beginnings of the genre. Is there something about being an MC that translates to the silver screen? Ludacris, Common, Xzibit, Krondon and other rappers-turned-actors chime in on the profitable trend.Shawn Setaro
Hear the other side of the #StrandedBae saga, in her ex-boyfriend's own words.Andrew W
But nobody ever talks about them.jamievaron