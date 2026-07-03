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Frankie Muniz in a blue blazer and wife Paige Price in a black dress pose together against a blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’

The couple shared a joint statement explaining their decision and how they plan to move forward together for their five-year-old son.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
(L-R) Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll.
Music

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Wife Bunnie XO

According to reports, the pair's decision to part ways was mutual.

Will Lavin32 days ago
Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees attend Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration.
Music

Deiondra Sanders Says She ‘Ignored Every Warning' In Relationship With Jacquees

In a series of posts on X, Deiondra Sanders opened up about her relationship with Jacquees, before stating that she takes "full accountability."

Jose Martinez36 days ago
Split image. Left: David Harbour in a tuxedo. Right: and Lily Allen in a light blue dress.
Pop Culture

David Harbour Calls Ex Lily Allen's Breakup Album 'Weird': 'It's My Private Life'

The 'Stranger Things' actor opens up about the album that put his split from the UK singer under a microscope.

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Jussie Smollett and Jabari Redd
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé Jabari Redd

The former 'Empire' star and his now ex-fiancé were engaged for less than a year.

tara mahadevan43 days ago
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Split image. Stefon Diggs in a black suit on the left and Cardi B in a red outfit performing on stage on the right.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident

The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a cowboy hat and leather outfit on stage, with dramatic lighting and a dynamic pose.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Raps ‘All That Wifey Sh*t Is Dead’ in New Song Teaser

Megan shared a snippet of a new song more than a month after confirming her breakup with Klay Thompson.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro
Sports

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro Confirm Split

"There continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families," Cordeiro said.

tara mahadevan57 days ago
Ye and Julia Fox
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Hosts Closet Sale with eBay, Sells Clothing from When She Dated Kanye West

The celebrities were involved for six eventful weeks before breaking up on Feb 14, 2022.

tara mahadevan60 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: (L-R) Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in N
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt Reportedly Split Five Months After Daughter's Birth

Sources say the couple is still working through things while keeping their focus on co-parenting.

tara mahadevan63 days ago
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A person with long, curly hair wearing a white top and gold jewelry, standing near a decorative lemon plant.
Music

British Singer Ama Took an Ex’s Text Messages and Made a Song Using AI

The 28-year-old hopped on the TikTok trend.

tara mahadevan66 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Moulin Rouge' Run Ends, Says She Doesn't 'Have Time to Be Sad'

The three-time Grammy winner broke up with Klay Thompson shortly before announcing her final date of the Broadway musical.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 22: Lexie Brown #8 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day on April 22, 2026 at BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 7: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on April 7, 2026 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE
Sports

Lexie Brown Says Klay Thompson Affair Rumors Led to Death Threats, Wants Someone to ‘Say Something'

The Seattle Storm player has called for someone to "step in and say something" on her behalf.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
Mase, Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
Sports

Mase Says Klay Thompson 'Didn't Need' Megan Thee Stallion Because He's 'Lightskinned With Good Hair'

Mase said that because of Thompson's job, height, and skin tone, he could date "anybody."

tara mahadevan80 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Early Exit From 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Show

Megan recently went through a very public breakup with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson.

Joe Price81 days ago
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Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Music

‘The Sims’ Shows Support for Megan Thee Stallion Amid Klay Thompson Split

Megan accused the Dallas Mavericks star of “cheating” in a post shared to her Instagram Story, while alleging that she endured his “horrible mood swings” during his basketball season.

Alex Ocho81 days ago
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 12: Mase attends DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! at Prudential Center on May 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Mase Chimes in on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Breakup: ‘What Was She Expecting?’

The rapper and podcaster said Megan's "reputation precedes her" when it comes to dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams82 days ago
Lexi Brown in a Seattle Storm jersey and Klay Thompson in a Dallas jersey are shown side by side.
Sports

Lexie Brown Shuts Down Speculation Linking Her to Klay Thompson Amid Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Lexie Brown shut down speculation she was somehow responsible for Klay Thompson breaking up with Megan Thee Stallion.

Mark Elibert82 days ago

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