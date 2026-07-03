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Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
When you look back at 2013, Breach's "Jack" is going to be one of the tracks that's defined the dance music scene for this year. It was simple, effective, and mashed down any club it was dropped in. So ill, it went from being a monster on Dirtybird to being re-released via Atlantic Records of all imprints. Like any great track in this day and (Internets) age, it was flipped into a grip of remixes by a number of able-bodied producers.jakel
One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?jakel