Grimes and Elon Musk have ended their relationship after being together for three years. In 2020 they welcomed their only child, X Æ A-Xii Musk.tara mahadevan
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Southside took the time to respond to an Instagram commenter telling him to get back with Yung Miami. The two share a daughter who will turn 2 next month.Jordan Rose
Saweetie recently linked up with McDonald's, becoming the latest artist to score a curated meal as well as an accompanying collection of limited merch.Trace William Cowen
Nicole Young filed for divorce from the Aftermath Entertainment founder last summer after 24 years of marriage, resulting in a headlines-filled court saga.Trace William Cowen