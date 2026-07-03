Boston Marathon Bombing

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Shoes hang at a Boston Marathon display
Life

Boston Marathon Bomber Faces Potential of Death Penalty in Supreme Court

Justices will meet Wednesday, hearing the case for if the 28-year-old should be sentenced to life in prison, or given the death penalty for his actions.

Brenton Blanchet1743 days ago
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Life

Court Overturns Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bomber

Judges upheld Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's 2015 conviction for the deadly bombing, but ordered a new sentencing trial to determine whether he will be executed.

Joshua Espinoza2177 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mark Wahlberg Races Against the Clock in Trailer for Boston Marathon Bombing Movie 'Patriots Day'

Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg for the Boston Marathon bombing movie 'Patriots Day.'

Trace William Cowen3533 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg Tackle Boston Marathon Bombing in First 'Patriots Day' Trailer

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are back together again with the first trailer for Boston Marathon bombing drama 'Patriots Day.'

Trace William Cowen3573 days ago
Pop Culture

Boston Bombing Movie 'Patriots Day' Finds Its Terrorists

The movie follows events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Keishamazing3756 days ago
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Pop Culture

John Goodman Joins Boston Marathon Bombing Film 'Patriots Day'

John Goodman is set to play the role of Ed Davis in Boston Marathon bombing movie 'Patriot's Day.'

Ethan Jacobs3779 days ago
Pop Culture

Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Apologizes During Formal Death Sentencing

Sentenced to death by execution, the Boston Bomber expressed remorse to Allah and his victims.

Trace William Cowen4042 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Has Been Given the Death Penalty

He was found guilty in April on all 30 charges in the Boston Bombing trial.

ianservantes4082 days ago
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Sneakers

A Heartless Thief Stole a Bunch of Sneakers from Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors

A thief stole nearly a dozen pairs of sneakers from Boston Marathon bombing survivors.

Riley Jones4111 days ago
Pop Culture

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Found Guilty in Boston Bombing Trial, Faces Death Penalty

He's eligible for the death penalty.

ianservantes4119 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jury Selection in Accused Boston Marathon Bomber's Trial Begins Today

The process is expected to take several weeks.

Julian Kimble4212 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tom Menino, the Longest Serving Mayor in the History of Boston, Has Died

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino, who helped guide the city through last year's marathon bombing, has died.

Doug Sibor4279 days ago
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Pop Culture

Casey Affleck Set to Make a Boston Marathon Bombing Movie

Casey Affleck will make a movie about the Boston marathon bombing.

Debbie Encalada4301 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sister of Accused Boston Marathon Bombers Turns Herself in Following Alleged Bomb Threat

The Tsarnaev's sister had another run-in with the law.

Julian Kimble4342 days ago
Pop Culture

Accused Boston Marathon Bomber's Former Roommate Said He Seemed Normal After Bombings

All he did was sleep a little more than usual.

Julian Kimble4392 days ago

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