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Boston Marathon Bomber Faces Potential of Death Penalty in Supreme Court
Justices will meet Wednesday, hearing the case for if the 28-year-old should be sentenced to life in prison, or given the death penalty for his actions.
Court Overturns Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bomber
Judges upheld Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's 2015 conviction for the deadly bombing, but ordered a new sentencing trial to determine whether he will be executed.
Mark Wahlberg Races Against the Clock in Trailer for Boston Marathon Bombing Movie 'Patriots Day'
Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg for the Boston Marathon bombing movie 'Patriots Day.'
Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg Tackle Boston Marathon Bombing in First 'Patriots Day' Trailer
Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are back together again with the first trailer for Boston Marathon bombing drama 'Patriots Day.'
Boston Bombing Movie 'Patriots Day' Finds Its Terrorists
The movie follows events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
John Goodman Joins Boston Marathon Bombing Film 'Patriots Day'
John Goodman is set to play the role of Ed Davis in Boston Marathon bombing movie 'Patriot's Day.'
Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Apologizes During Formal Death Sentencing
Sentenced to death by execution, the Boston Bomber expressed remorse to Allah and his victims.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Has Been Given the Death Penalty
He was found guilty in April on all 30 charges in the Boston Bombing trial.
A Heartless Thief Stole a Bunch of Sneakers from Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors
A thief stole nearly a dozen pairs of sneakers from Boston Marathon bombing survivors.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Found Guilty in Boston Bombing Trial, Faces Death Penalty
He's eligible for the death penalty.
Mark Wahlberg Is Making a Movie About the Boston Marathon Bombing
Wahlberg is set to produce.
Judge Decides That Recent Attacks in Paris Will Not Delay Jury Selection in Alleged Boston Marathon Bomber's Trial
The process will proceed as planned.
Jury Selection in Accused Boston Marathon Bomber's Trial Begins Today
The process is expected to take several weeks.
Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Makes Final Court Apperance Before Trial
The trial is scheduled to begin next month.
Tom Menino, the Longest Serving Mayor in the History of Boston, Has Died
Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino, who helped guide the city through last year's marathon bombing, has died.
Casey Affleck Set to Make a Boston Marathon Bombing Movie
Casey Affleck will make a movie about the Boston marathon bombing.
Sister of Accused Boston Marathon Bombers Turns Herself in Following Alleged Bomb Threat
The Tsarnaev's sister had another run-in with the law.
Accused Boston Marathon Bomber's Former Roommate Said He Seemed Normal After Bombings
All he did was sleep a little more than usual.