Boston Marathon

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3
Sneakers

The Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 Debuts at the Boston Marathon

Here's where to buy Puma's new Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 marathon shoe.

Victor Deng457 days ago
Shoes hang at a Boston Marathon display
Life

Boston Marathon Bomber Faces Potential of Death Penalty in Supreme Court

Justices will meet Wednesday, hearing the case for if the 28-year-old should be sentenced to life in prison, or given the death penalty for his actions.

Brenton Blanchet1743 days ago
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Life

Court Overturns Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bomber

Judges upheld Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's 2015 conviction for the deadly bombing, but ordered a new sentencing trial to determine whether he will be executed.

Joshua Espinoza2177 days ago
2018 Boston Marathon Runners
Sneakers

Adidas Made Video Recaps for Over 30,000 Boston Marathon Runners

Adidas partnered with digital agency Grow to make over 30,000 video recaps for every 2018 Boston Marathon runner. Find out more here.

Riley Jones3011 days ago
Adidas Adizero Adios Boston Marathon 2017 Profile
Sneakers

Adidas Made Boost Sneakers for the Boston Marathon

The Adidas Adizero Adios made over for the 121st Boston Marathon.

Brandon Richard3383 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mark Wahlberg Races Against the Clock in Trailer for Boston Marathon Bombing Movie 'Patriots Day'

Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg for the Boston Marathon bombing movie 'Patriots Day.'

Trace William Cowen3533 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg Tackle Boston Marathon Bombing in First 'Patriots Day' Trailer

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are back together again with the first trailer for Boston Marathon bombing drama 'Patriots Day.'

Trace William Cowen3573 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Concepts Just Dropped This "Boston Marathon" New Balance Collaboration Out of Nowhere

The store's third New Balance collaboration this month.

Riley Jones3748 days ago
Sports

Boston Marathon Fan Stands in Rain to Mock Runners With Yo Mama Joke

This Boston Marathon fan is the best.

Chris Yuscavage4107 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

A Heartless Thief Stole a Bunch of Sneakers from Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors

A thief stole nearly a dozen pairs of sneakers from Boston Marathon bombing survivors.

Riley Jones4111 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Foursquare Founder's Wife Was Caught With a Fake Bib So She Could Run in the Boston Marathon

A woman had the number to her bib copied by Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley for his wife to run in the Boston Marathon.

J. Duaine Hahn4467 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App