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The Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 Debuts at the Boston Marathon
Here's where to buy Puma's new Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 marathon shoe.
Boston Marathon Bomber Faces Potential of Death Penalty in Supreme Court
Justices will meet Wednesday, hearing the case for if the 28-year-old should be sentenced to life in prison, or given the death penalty for his actions.
Court Overturns Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bomber
Judges upheld Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's 2015 conviction for the deadly bombing, but ordered a new sentencing trial to determine whether he will be executed.
Adidas Made Video Recaps for Over 30,000 Boston Marathon Runners
Adidas partnered with digital agency Grow to make over 30,000 video recaps for every 2018 Boston Marathon runner. Find out more here.
Adidas Made Boost Sneakers for the Boston Marathon
The Adidas Adizero Adios made over for the 121st Boston Marathon.
Mark Wahlberg Races Against the Clock in Trailer for Boston Marathon Bombing Movie 'Patriots Day'
Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg for the Boston Marathon bombing movie 'Patriots Day.'
Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg Tackle Boston Marathon Bombing in First 'Patriots Day' Trailer
Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are back together again with the first trailer for Boston Marathon bombing drama 'Patriots Day.'
Lemi Berhanu Hayle Won the 2016 Boston Marathon in adidas Boost Sneakers
Find out where to cop 'em.
Concepts Just Dropped This "Boston Marathon" New Balance Collaboration Out of Nowhere
The store's third New Balance collaboration this month.
The Three Stripes Announce an Exclusive Boston Marathon Themed Runner
Pretty cool gesture.
Nike's Releasing Boston Marathon-Themed LunarEpic Flyknits This Week
Go the distance in these.
Boston Marathon Fan Stands in Rain to Mock Runners With Yo Mama Joke
This Boston Marathon fan is the best.
Scumbag Steals Sneakers of Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors
A shameful sneaker crime.
A Heartless Thief Stole a Bunch of Sneakers from Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors
A thief stole nearly a dozen pairs of sneakers from Boston Marathon bombing survivors.
Foursquare Founder's Wife Was Caught With a Fake Bib So She Could Run in the Boston Marathon
A woman had the number to her bib copied by Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley for his wife to run in the Boston Marathon.