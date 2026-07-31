Bobbito Garcia

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Bobbito Garcia x Omar Acosta NFT Shoe
Sneakers

Bobbito Garcia's NFT Sneakers Celebrate Puerto Rico

Bobbito Garcia and Omar Acosta have joined forces to deliver their NFT sneaker collection arriving in December 2021. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1691 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 25 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Bobbito Garcia Explains the Birth of Sneaker Culture

Bobbito Garcia gets into the history of the Air Force 1s, why he thinks the Jordan 1 is wack, and what it was like owning the first sneaker boutique. 

Complex2279 days ago
Air Jordan 11 XI Low Jeter RE2PECT Release Date AV2187 441 Main
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3009 days ago
Bobbito x Puma Suede 50 (White/Royal Blue)
Sneakers

Puma Celebrates the Suede's 50th Anniversary With Help From Bobbito

Bobbito Garcia collaborates with Puma for the Suede's 50th anniversary. Find out the release date details here.

Riley Jones3010 days ago
Hip Hop Smithsonian Exhibit
Music

The Smithsonian's 'Represent: Hip-Hop Photography' Exhibit Visually Explores the Culture

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is exhibiting photographs and short films exploring hip-hop's origins and icons.

Marco Margaritoff3015 days ago
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PUMA X Bobbito
Sneakers

Puma Taps Sneaker Legend for Latest Collaboration

Bobbito redesigns two Puma silhouettes.

Stephen Taibi3648 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

I Don’t Want to See Another Custom Sneaker Ever Again

Custom sneakers have become a big trend, but they should be avoided like the plague.

Matt Welty3714 days ago
deadstock sneakers
Sneakers

The Russ Report: What Does "Deadstock" Really Mean?

Deadstock sneakers are older pairs in brand new condition. Here's what the term 'deadstock' means and how it's changed over the years in the sneaker industry.

Russ Bengtson3770 days ago
Sneakers

Behind Bobbito Garcia's Next Sneaker Project

One of sneaker culture's original pioneers is doing something he's never done before.

Pete Forester3806 days ago
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Sneakers

Bring Out Your Finest Creps For Next Month's 'Laces Out!' Festival

Head down to the Camp & Furnace for this year's Laces Out! Festival

Jerry Gadiano3823 days ago
Pop Culture

Interview: Stretch and Bobbito Talk Breaking Nas, Jay Z, Biggie and Wu-Tang, and Changing Hip-Hop Forever

"Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives" has its European premeire at the London Film Festival.

Wil Jones3949 days ago
Music

'Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives' Is Out Now

Hip-hop's most important radio show has just hit the big screen.

Brandon Jenkins3960 days ago
Music

Radio That Changed Lives: The Day Stretch and Bobbito Broke Eminem in NYC

Ahead of the documentary film's Oct. 1 release, Complex Editor-in-Chief Noah Callahan-Bever recalls a moment with Eminem from the show's legendary run.

Noah Callahan-Bever3963 days ago

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